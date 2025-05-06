Scientific asylum: How Europe attracts American researchers in the midst of Trump fears | Education news





French President Emmanuel Macron and the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen organize a conference in Paris to attract academics and researchers based in the United States following US President Donald Trumps targeting universities.

The European Union commissioners announced on Monday half a billion euros ($ 568 million) of incentives to attract international academics to the continent at the Europe for Science Conference.

The meeting of the University of Pariss Sorbonne is intended for academics and researchers who fear that their work will be threatened by billions of dollars in American public spending reductions for universities and research organizations as well as attacks on higher education establishments on diversity policies and pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

In the United States, pro-Palestinian foreign students were arrested and sent to detention centers, often without following regular procedure, while universities were in a hurry to punish teachers who are expressed against the Gaza War. Activists said that the actions of Trump administration, including the revocations of the permanent status of students, have a scary effect on academic freedom a cornerstone of the American education system.

The Trumps campaign against universities gave the political leaders of Europe hoping that they could harvest an intellectual windfall. The Macron office said that the EU targets researchers working in the fields of health, climate, biodiversity, artificial intelligence and space.

For its part, Von Der Leyen said it wanted the EU member states to invest 3% of their raw interior products in research and development by 2030.

What we know of Trumps attacks against educational establishments

American universities and research facilities have undergone increasing political pressure on Trump, including threats to federal funding discounts. Trump prompted universities to punish pro-Palestine demonstrators and ordered them to remove diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) to provide better representation for minority and poorly served communities.

Trump and his electoral base accused American universities of promoting progressive ideology on conservative values. They say that universities have failed to protect civil rights of conservative and Jewish students.

On April 14, Harvard University rejected a series of requests from the Trump administration. In a few hours, the United States Ministry of Education froze nearly $ 2.3 billion in federal funding for the Ivy League institution.

Last week, Trump renewed his threat to strip Harvard of his tax exemption status, a decision that could cost the university of billions of dollars if it was implemented. Harvard described the movement of presidents as a lever effect to take control of academic decision -making. The University of Cambridge, Massachusetts, continued the administration.

On March 10, the Ministry of Education announced that it had sent letters to 60 higher education establishments, warning them of implementing measures if they did not protect Jewish students on campus as stipulated in title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

In February, the Trump administration froze $ 400 million in Columbia University in New York, which became the epicenter of last years protests against the War of Israel against Gaza. Some universities have also received calls on working orders to suspend research projects funded by the government.

Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, said that it had received more than 75 arrest work orders from the American Department of Defense, according to a statement published by President Cornell Michael I Kotlikoff on April 8.

Elsewhere, hundreds of international students and recent graduates have seen their American visas revoked, some were even arrested for participating in pro-Palestine demonstrations.

The Trump administration also displays its attacks on the National Science Foundation, the government agency which finances the basic research of science, mathematics and engineering, in particular in colleges and universities.

On May 2, the White House request for abliminary budget to reduce $ 4.7 billion, more than half of the agency budget by $ 9 billion. It follows two previous waves of Grant cancellations in April as well as financing reductions to other public organizations.

What does Europe offer?

In the wake of Trumps' moves, the EU hopes to offer a political refuge for American scientists and academics and to defend our [the EUs] Strategic interests and promoting a universalist vision, said a macron office manager at the AFP news agency.

The Monday conference in Paris is the last push to open the doors of Europe to researchers based in the United States. In April, Macron called on the staff of the American university to choose France and unveiled plans for a financing program to cover the costs of bringing foreign scientists to the country.

We were quite indignant at what was going on, and we considered that our colleagues in the United States crossed a disaster. We wanted to offer a kind of scientific asylum to those whose research is hampered, said Eric Berton, president of the Frances Aix-Marseille University, at the Guardian Newspaper, based in the United Kingdom.

The European Research Council, an EU organization that finances scientific work, told the Reuters news agency that it would double its resettlement budget to finance the researchers who were traveling to the EU at 2 million euros ($ 2.16 million) per applicant.

The British government is preparing a similar initiative. Supported by around 50 million pounds ($ 66 million) in state financing, the program is designed to support research subsidies and cover relocation costs for certain teams of scientists, mainly from the United States.

In Germany, as part of coalition talks for a new government, conservatives and social democrats have developed plans to attract up to 1,000 researchers, according to March negotiation documents seen by Reuters which allude to the upheavals of American higher education.

The US government is currently using brute force against universities in the United States, so America researchers are now contacting Europe, said the Chancellor of Germanys, Friedrich Merz in April. This is a huge opportunity for us.

Is Europe able to poach American scientists?

For decades, Europe is late in the United States with regard to investment in higher education.

According to Eurostat, the EUS statistics office, total research and development expenses in the EU among companies, governments and universities were 381 billion euros ($ 411 billion) in 2023.

The same year, total research and development in the United States was estimated at $ 940 billion, according to the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics, a federal data agency.

And the richest American university, Harvard, has an endowment worth $ 53.2 billion while the richest British (and European), the University of Oxford, is $ 10.74 billion.

I’m not planning a rapid accumulation of additional scientific capacities that may match what the United States has now had for several decades, Michael Oppenheimer, professor of geoscience and international affairs at Princeton University in New Jersey, recently told Reuters.

Some American scientists have pointed out what they consider another drawbacks to European language and unknown laws and employment practices. In addition, research and remuneration for researchers are both far behind American levels.

The event chooses Europe for science should counter these concerns by arguing that the university remuneration gaps will seem less significant when the cost of education, health care and more generous benefits will be taken into account.

What has been the answer so far?

Aix-Marseille University in the south of France said that it was in interest from 120 researchers in United States institutions, including NASA and the University of Stanford in California, in the 15 million euro ($ 17 million) program for the scientific program it launched on March 7.

The initiative aims to attract American researchers to fields such as health, medicine, epidemiology and climate change.

In a letter to French universities in March, Philippe Baptiste, Minister of Frances for Higher Education and Research, wrote: Many well-known researchers are already questioning their future in the United States. We naturally want to welcome a number of them.

Elsewhere, the Grantham Institute of Imperial College London, specializing in climate change research, created two scholarships for researchers at the start of the United States career and has already seen an increase in applications.

An official of the Macron office said that the Monday conference was taking place at a time when academic freedoms withdraw and threatened in a certain number of cases and that Europe is a continent of attractiveness.

However, Europe is not immune to controversy. Germany has been accused of silencing pro-Palestinian voices, after recently ordered the deportations of three European nationals and an American citizen on anti-Semitic actions.

