The American scientist who praised the hydroxychloroquine to treat the cocoat appointed to the role of pandemic prevention | Trump administration





A supporter of the use of the drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 despite little evidence of its effectiveness has been appointed in a role of prevention of the pandemic to the Ministry of Health and Social Services, reports the Washington Post.

Steven J Hatfill is a virologist who served Donald Trumps First Administration during which he promoted hydroxychloroquine to treat the virus in the first months of the pandemic, when vaccines and treatments were not yet available. He recently started as a special advisor at the Director of Administration Director for strategic preparation and response, which prepares the country to respond to pandemics, as well as chemical and biological attacks.

The Trump administration has adopted using antimalarial hydroxychloroquine, as well as other drugs such as ivermectin and chloroquine, as treatments against COVID-19, despite the concerns both concerning their effectiveness and potentially side effects. In June 2020, just a few months after the start of the pandemic, Food and Drug Administration warned against the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to treat COVVI-19 on serious heart rate reports and other safety problems, even after Trump approved millions of drug doses for American patients in Brazil.

Last year, a study published at the start of the pandemic which favored hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 was removed by the editor of the medical journal.

In an interview with The Post, Hatfill defended its support for hydroxychloroquine, which remains used to treat diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. There is no ambiguity there. It is a safe medication, said Hatfill, noting that they gave drugs to the president in 2020.

In his new job, Hatfill said that he would help us prepare the pandemic and work with his agency scientists to realize a total awareness of scientific literature, not only for flu, bird flu or fluid, but other global diseases that could represent a threat to the United States.

It is unfortunate that the Ministry of Health and Social Services has hired a main advisor whose opinions on certain COVID-19 drugs are not based on evidence, said Robert Steinbrook, director of the health research group for a non-profit progressive public citizen.

It has been established several times that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are not effective drugs for COVID-19. Officials who help the United States prepare for pandemics and biological and chemical attacks should assess new drugs and science-based vaccines, not their personal opinions.

Tom Inglesby, director of Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and former named under Joe Biden, told Washington Post: I hope Dr. Hatfill will continue the biggest value to prepare for another pandemic, like new drugs and vaccines.

He noted that hydroxychloroquine does not heal covid and has risks.

In 2021, a subcommittee of the Chamber led by the Democrats investigating the pandemic response made public emails from Hatfill indicating that he was one of the managers of the White House who sought evidence that saved the false allegations of voting rigging after its electoral defeat the previous year.

Even if COVVI-19 infections increased in the last weeks of 2020, Hatfill wrote that his goal had been investigating electoral fraud.

Before Hatfill began to work for the Trump administration, he was a biodefense researcher for the army in 2001 and was appointed a person of interest in the investigation into the envelopes filled with anthrax sent by mail across the country, who killed five people and made 17 patients.

The allegations, which Hatfill denied, cost him his job and, in 2008, the Ministry of Justice officially erased him, the same year that he received $ 4.6 million from the government to settle legal action alleging that the government had violated its rights to privacy.

