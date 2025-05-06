Three days after the British Reform Council was elected, it was suspended by the party.





Nigel Farage has already lost a counselor. Through AP communication

The British Reform Counselor was suspended by the party three days after being elected.

Donna EDMUNDS is faced with an investigation after swearing defects to another right -wing party in the future.

She became one of the 677 new counselors when she was elected from Schrobsher Hodge on Thursday.

But in a post about X today, she said: this morning, I advised that I was suspended at the party when I woke up the email of the UK headquarters and conducted an investigation. why? I urged the people of X to reform the short -term recognition of Thursday elections, even if I can't do it in the long run.

According to the head office, this refuted the party and damaged the party's interests.

She continued to chase Rupert Low MP and accused the former deputy director Ben Habib.

EDMUNDS also shared the screen grav of her post last week. I am waiting for Rupert and Ben to give us a true alternative and no defects. I'm far from the only person.

She added: This campaign was a difficult campaign. To all residents of my ward, I wanted an alternative to the failed Tories and Vindictive labor, but I couldn't vote for the parties who were embarrassed to me.

Yesterday I was very proud of being one of the 677 new counselors of reform. This morning, I advised @ReFormParty_UK to be suspended at the “Survey” party. why? In X, people urged people to lend pic.twitter.com/oibfyerh72

Donna Rachel (@donna_rachel_) May 4, 2025

The British reform spokesman said: The reason for her suspension is that she posted a defective on other parties on social media. We will no longer mention until the investigation is completed.

relevant…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/reform-uk-councillor-suspended-party-173114938.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos