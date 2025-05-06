Cinco de Mayo: American cities cancel cultural events due to the fears of ice raids and deportations





CNN

Over the past 45 years, the district of Chicagos Little Village has celebrated Cinco de Mayo with a show that features Mexican groups, tanks and dancers, and a festival in a local park.

But the celebration of this year, which attracts up to 300,000 people per year, has been canceled.

Chicago is one of several communities across the country that have canceled or reduced cultural events due to President Donald's repression against undocumented immigrants.

The organizers of the event declared that many Latinos, whether legal or undocumented, fear being arrested if they meet publicly in large crowds. Defenders also report that some are afraid of frequenting the church, going to work or taking their children to school.

Since January, immigration and customs application have carried out raids in so -called sanctuary cities like Chicago, which limit cooperation with the federal government in the application of immigration law.

Trump also authorized ice cream to target schools and churches, as well as to deport undocumented immigrants for alleged gang ties, often based on limited evidence.

The ice stopped nearly 66,500 undocumented immigrants and removed around 65,600 in the first 100 days of the presidents, according to data from the newly published agency.

We do not want to try our luck and put our community in danger, said Hector Escobar, president of the Casa Puebla and Cermak Road Chamber of Commerce. It is an economically loss, but we put security on money.

Unidosus, the greatest Hispanic organization of civil rights and defenders, found that 43% of Latin voters fear that the immigration authorities can arrest people, even if they are American citizens.

The city of Philadelphia has also canceled its El Carnival festival in Puebla this year, an annual event in April which celebrates Mexican culture.

The organizer of the festival, Olga Renteria, said that the people of the community feared that the ice officers will appear at the event and target the participants.

We are not going to try our luck, told CNN. Everyone is careful, no celebration, no big gatherings.

In the center of Oregon, the organizers canceled the Latino annual festival, which was scheduled for September in Madras.

Catalina Schez Frank, executive director of Latino Community Association, said that the event generally attracts 3,000 people and has parades, musical performances and stands representing different countries in Latin America.

The organizers feel obliged to protect the ice community, said Frank.

It is a celebration of joy, and when people experience anxiety around the possible fear of expulsion, then we think it is more responsible and ethical not to celebrate this year, said Frank.

Many immigrants have come to the United States looking for a refuge that would allow them to work hard, support their families and live a better life, said Frank.

Now, these same people, some of whom are legal or have a matter of pending citizenship, fear being able to be profiled, arrested and expelled without regular procedure, said Daniel Altamirano Hernandez, executive advisor to policies and partnerships for the Latin Community Association.

It becomes an environment where people judge people based on the color of their skin or the language they use and which does not necessarily correlate with someone's immigration status, said Hernandez. So, if we cannot provide an authentic space to authentically celebrate our culture, we cannot engage in the real mission of this festival.

Clarissa Martnez de Castro, vice-president of the Latin voting initiative in Unidosus, said that he understood that organizations cancel cultural events to prioritize the security of their communities. De Castro said it is not clear if the Trump administration will respect the right to regular procedure before expelling people.

Unidosus encourages the Latin American to be aware of their constitutional rights and to stand together if they are targeted by ice, said Castro.

She noted that 80% of Latinos living in the United States are legal citizens.

When the administration takes measures that are not distinguished, which sends a message to the community that the community as a whole is in the reticle of actions which already, certain courts have said are illegal, said Castro.

The Latin community is not the only group reducing its cultural and identity celebrations.

Juneteenth's annual events have also been reduced this year due to the effort of Trump administrations to end the diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Reggie Johnson, president of the branch of the Naacp Metuchen Edison Piscataway region in New Jersey, said that he had to move the annual celebration of his organizations in a smaller location after the staff of the federal site where he has already been held expressed in his uncertainty to welcome him there.

Staff were concerned about the fact that Juneteenth was considered an event prohibited by the Trump administration, said Johnson.

Entrepreneurs have misinterpreted our event as an initiative Dei, so they did not want to risk having it and losing it because of the interpretation of Juneteenth Trumps, Johnson said.

Federal staff recalled five days later to say that the Juneteenth event would be authorized, but at that time, Johnson had already obtained another space.

The new space is smaller and may not accommodate the 3,500 people who generally attend the event, said Johnson.

In Denver, the annual music festival Juneteenth has been reduced to a one -day event instead of two days after several major sponsors have withdrawn or reduced their contributions this year.

Norman Harris, the main organizer of festivals, said that loss of support was steep and came without clear explanation.

He also came because many large companies have returned their programs to IS earlier this year in response to conservative reactions.

Harris said he was extremely disappointed to learn that he should reduce the music festival, which has taken place since 2012. The event generally attracts around 30,000 people each year, he noted.

He said Juneteenth celebrations are essential to recognize the history and healing of the trauma nations that some of this history have caused.

I sincerely say that we are a community and that one of our founding values ​​is resilience and unity, said Harris. So we believe that we can overcome the challenges we face. There have been generations of our communities who have treated much more and had to understand how to support themselves without the support of foreigners.

CNNS Taylor Romine contributed.

