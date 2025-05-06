Big four PWC accounting companies to reduce 1,500 American jobs





PWC releases around 1,500 employees in the United States, becoming the last company for the four large companies to make cuts following a historically low turnover of the staff.

The layoffs represent 2% of the PWC USS 75,000 workforce and were concentrated mainly in its audit and tax activities, according to people familiar with the problem.

The job cuts are the result of a process of several months of examination of the company, according to a person familiar with the decision, and came after PWC previously moved hundreds of US staff from unnecessary posts to higher growth units.

It was a difficult decision, and we made care, reflection and a deep awareness of its impact on our people, appreciating that historically low levels of attrition during the consecutive years made this stage, said a spokesperson for PWC.

The affected staff were informed on Monday and Tuesday this week, people said. Hundreds have been alerted by a meeting meeting of Microsoft teams sent to their email marked by time sensitive to time.

Those who are licensed understood many of those who had only joined PWC recently. A person who started in September told Financial Times that she had been devastated. Everyone has been completely blinded by layoffs today, said the person. Another person affected said: some of us were ready to promote, but instead of a promotion and a payroll were now cut.

The company also decided to restrict the hiring of the campus due to the drop in staff turnover, but would be held the offers he had already made to the interns in recent years, who should join later this year, said the person.

The new layoff cycle is the second commander by the American senior partner Paul Griggs since he took the bar a year ago. In September, he restructured Pwcs Products and Technology Group with a loss of around 1,800 jobs. Some of the additional layoffs made on Monday included more staff in this division.

The low turnover of the staff has aggravated financial pressures on the four large companies, which hire tens of thousands of new graduates each year in the United States. The advisory weapons of their activities have slowed heavily since a post-pandemic interlock in technological consultation work and an expected increase in the work of mergers and acquisitions this year has been derailed by stock market disorders.

A month ago, Deloitte managers told staff on an internal appeal that the group would link the staff in all its advisory activity, including in the government market unit affected by the management of Elon Musks costs, the so-called department of government efficiency.

The overall demand for Deloittes services remains strong, said a company spokesperson.

KPMG also reduced staff in the United States in November, Wall Street Journal reported, totaling 330 people, or about 4% of its workforce in the audit division. The company said it was attached to low continuous levels of attrition.

