The United States is looking for deportation from distant countries like Angola and Equatorial Guinea





The Trump administration has approached distant countries to help its mass deportation efforts, asking nations such as Angola and Equatorial Guinea to accept migrants who are not their citizens, according to internal documents from the federal government obtained by CBS News.

Translections are part of an intense diplomatic campaign from the Trump administration to convince as many nations as possible – including those who have controversial human rights files – to receive deportees from the United States, such as migrants whose countries of origin will not take them.

The administration has already negotiated agreements with several Latin American countries willing to accept migrants who are not theirs. In February, the United States expelled hundreds of African and Asian migrants to Costa Rica and Panama. In March, the Trump administration sent nearly 300 Venezuelans accused of being gangs members in Salvador, who imprisoned them in an infamous mega-prison.

Guatemala has also agreed to conclude deportees from third countries from the United States, the Mexican government, under an agreement that preceded Mr. Trump's second mandate, received migrants from other Latin American countries, such as Venezuela, surprised by the South American border illegally.

But behind the scenes, the Trump administration has negotiated with countries outside the Western hemisphere to send migrants to thousands of kilometers, through the Atlantic Ocean, in places in Africa and Europe.

The countries of the Eastern Hemisphere that the Trump administration have identified as places that could potentially accept the deportations of third -party nationals include Angola, Benin, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Libya, Moldova and Rwanda, according to documents and officials of the internal government. The United States has not yet announced official transactions with these nations.

The Wall Street Journal reported internal talks with some of these countries in April. Negotiations with Angola and Equatorial Guinea have not been reported before.

We do not know who would be exactly sent to third countries if expulsion arrangements are finalized. But one of the ideas under study, according to internal government documents, would be that the United States would use the agreements to expel the alleged members of Tren from Aragua, the Venezuelan gang Mr. Trump made the focal point of his repression against illegal immigration.

How the deportees would be treated by governments which are not theirs is also an open question. As part of its arrangement with El Salvador, for example, the United States agreed to give the Salvadoran government millions of dollars to hold the Venezuelans considered as members of Tren of Aragua.

Representatives of the Ministry of Internal Security have returned questions about expulsion negotiations and how the potential agreements would work, in the State Department, which did not immediately comment on the reports of CBS News.

The embassies of Benin, Eswatini, Libya, Moldova and Rwanda did not respond to requests for comments. A representative of the Embassy of Equatorial Guinea said that “the embassy was not aware of these conversations of such taking between the two governments”.

On Monday, after CBS News published its history, a spokesperson for the Angolan Embassy in the United States said: “Angola said that it does not accept individuals from other nationalities.”

In recent years, Western countries have faced migration crises and the accompanying political reactions have sought to forge diplomatic agreements that allow them to cover migrants and asylum seekers in third countries.

The first Trump administration convinced El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to sign “sure third party” agreements that allowed the United States to divert migrants on the American-Mexican border to these countries; Although only one of the transactions was implemented before being abandoned by the Biden administration.

In 2022, the United Kingdom negotiated a “third-party country” agreement with Rwanda, but it was finally interrupted in the midst of intense controversy and legal challenges. Under another arrangement, Albania agreed to accommodate migrants in police custody, although this effort was partially blocked by judges.

Andrew Selee, president of the Migration Policy Institute, a research group based in Washington, said that there are many legal, political and humanitarian questions about the agreements that the Trump administration was considering, especially if the United States will try to ensure that deportees are not mistreated in receiving countries.

An April court decision prohibited the Trump administration from sending deportees to a third country without informing them of the destination and allowing them to be projected for any concern that they have concerning their injury.

But Selee said expulsion transactions, even if they are limited or held before the courts, are mainly designed to dissuade migrants from entering or staying illegally in the United States.

“This sends a message that will scare people to come unauthorized to the United States,” said Selee. “And that allows them to say that they can expel people from any nationality somewhere.”

Besides Mr. Trump at a meeting of the White House cabinet, Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that the Trump administration “actively sought that other countries take the people of third countries”.

“We work with other countries to say:” We want to send you some of the most despicable human beings to your countries “,” said Rubio. “'Would you do that, like a favor for us? And further from America, the better.” “

Margaret Brennan contributed to this report.

More Camilo Montoya-Galvez

Camilo Montoya-Galvez is the immigration journalist at CBS News. Based in Washington, it covers immigration policy and policy.

