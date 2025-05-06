The UK should not be afraid of dealing with China, but you must check the risk | Gerard Lyon





The United States urges the state to agree with new trade transactions. The danger recognized is the bipolar world that the state should choose between the United States and China. What is the meaning of England?

Depending on all the possibilities, this choice can be avoided. The global economy is too interconnected and sculptures are more likely than the bipolar world.

The supply chain is complicated and includes many countries. Even if the state sees the land supply chain, it will be a long and expensive challenge to achieve it.

Likewise, financial flow. According to international settlement bank data, global border loans are $ 38TN (29TN), and foreign banks have reached $ 82.6 billion in China. As a result, about one quarter of the US national debt is owned by foreigners, and China has at least $ 784 billion, the second after Japan.

It's not just economic and financial ties. Designated scholars suggest that many countries will adopt unlimited approaches, depending on the problem.

It is a delicate balance of England. The government's priority is economic growth, but after Ukraine's infectious diseases and wars, national security decisions are impossible from economic prosperity.

Given that the UK is the second largest economy in the world, it is impossible for the UK to separate from China. Western Europe will remain a slow growth area in the near future world, and the Indo-Pacific Ocean is the fastest.

The government's approach to China is to cooperate, compete and challenge. Unrealous C is consistent with clarity to business. Just as critics of deeper ties must recognize the potential for the upward economic potential, it is necessary to recognize the national security issue.

This can accompany a clear red line in the future relationship. This allows companies to plan in advance and reflect the tasks that must correct the tension between economic and security issues.

On one side of this line, the UK must be sensitive to other strategic areas such as defense, security and information. The other side of the red line should be the same area as trade, vast amounts of business and finance. There must be a chance to sell much more British services in China Growing Consumer Market. China is the fifth largest trading partner in the UK, but the cumulative foreign direct investment in the UK is low and only 0.2%of all countries in all countries.

One area that can cooperate further is in financial services, including the green agenda. In January, China hosted the 11th British Chinese economy and financial dialogue. It was considered success. The city is looking for more financial connections between the UK in various fields such as dual and dual listing, and the UK -based asset manager and insurance company can access more to the Chinese market.

On the same day when Donald Trump announced the tariff policy, China issued a sovereign green bond that caused the first overseas comfort in London. Given the follow -up events, it has been talked about in the city about how much potential London can be a global center for Green Finance. Why not? The United States is withdrawn. Early. Investor's appetite in the UK and around the world is high, but there is a lack of green assets to invest.

Crucially, the city has a wider problem. Does the current event offer an opportunity to strengthen the city's position as the second largest financial center in the world and to benefit from USS costs? Global investors are moving away from the United States as a safe shelter with a reliable partner.

The dollar is weak, but the bigger problem is to get money in where money is found and managed. The recognized stability may be a UKS magnet, but perhaps a smarter regulation and adjustment of tax policies will be needed to capture the moment. The multi -pole world has the opportunity to make the UK a more attractive position for world investors to perform business.

Risk management is always key. Fear must be maintained in context because the UK depends on China and maintains a strong global ties even if it is more diversified.

Dr. Gerard Lyons is the chief economic strategist of Netwealth and the chief independent director of the Bank of China. He writes with personal abilities

