



Last week, the Trump administration signed an agreement with Ukraine which gives it privileged access to Ukraine natural resources.

Some media have described the agreement while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gives in to US President Donald prevails over requests.

But we consider the agreement as the result of intelligent negotiation on the part of the Ukrainian war president.

So what does the agreement for Ukraine mean? And will this help strengthen the mineral supply chains of the Americas?

The richness of Ukraine's natural resources

Ukraine is home to 5% of the world's critical mineral wealth, including 22 of the 34 minerals identified by the European Union as a vital for the defense, construction and manufacturing of high technology.

However, there is a big difference between resources (which is in the ground) and reservations (which can be operated commercially). The mineral reserves proven by the Ukraines are limited.

In addition, Ukraine has a mineral wealth estimated at around 14.8 billions of dollars (23 billions of dollars), but more than half of this are in the territories currently occupied by Russia.

What does New Deal mean for Ukraine?

American support for conflicts abroad generally consists in guaranteeing American economic interests often in the form of exploitation of resources. From the Middle East to Asia, US interventions abroad allowed American companies to access other oil, gas and minerals.

But the first iteration of the Ukrainian mineral agreement, which Zelensky rejected in February, had been a seizure of resources particularly cheeky by the Trumps government. He forced Ukraine to yield sovereignty over its land and its resources to a country (in the United States), in order to defend itself against the attacks of another (Russia).

Zelensky rejected a previous proposal from Trump who would have seen him abandon half of the country's mineral resources in exchange for American support. MSTYSLAV Cherno / AP

These terms were very operators in a country fighting against a military occupation of several years. In addition, they violated the Ukraine Constitution, which puts the property of Ukraine natural resources in the hands of the Ukrainian people. If Zelensky to accept this, he should have faced a huge public reaction.

In comparison, the New Deal resembles a strategic and (potentially) commercial victory for Ukraine.

First, this agreement is fairer, and it is aligned with the short and medium term Ukrainian interests. Zelenksy describes it as an equal partnership that will modernize Ukraine.

In the words, Ukraine will set up a reconstruction investment fund of the United States for foreign investments in the country's economy, which will be governed by the two countries.

Ukraine will contribute 50% of income from royalties and licenses to develop critical minerals, oil and gas reserves, while the United States can make its contributions in kind, for example through military assistance or technological transfers.

Ukraine maintains ownership of its natural resources and its state companies. And the license agreements will not require substantial changes to the laws on countries, nor disturbing their future integration with Europe.

Above all, there is no mention of retroactive debts for American military assistance already received by Ukraine. This would have created a dangerous precedent, allowing other nations to seek to claim similar debts from Ukraine.

Finally, the agreement also points out the commitment of Trump administrations to a free, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine, but always without any security guarantee.

Profits can be long to come

Unsurprisingly, the Trump administration and the conservative media in the United States have managed to agree as a victory.

For too long, Trump supports, Ukraine has benefited from military assistance funded by taxpayers and such assistance now has a price. The administration has described the agreement to the Americans as a profit company which can recover the funds spent in defense of Ukrainian interests.

But in reality, the benefits are far away.

The terms of the agreement clearly indicate that the investment of funds will be aimed at new resource projects. Existing operations and projects belonging to the State will not fall under the terms of the agreement.

Operating projects generally operate on time. The transition from exploration to production is a slow, high risk and extremely expensive process. This can often take more than a decade.

Add to this complexity that some experts are skeptical of Ukraine even has extremely precious reserves. And put promising deposits on the market will require major investments.

An ilmenic open -air mine in the central region of Kiroohrad, Ukraine. EFREM LUKATSKY / AP

It is possible, however, that profits are a secondary calculation for the United States. China boxing is likely to be as if it is not more important.

Like the other Western nations, the United States is desperate to diversify its critical mineral supply chains.

China does not only control a large part of the rare land deposits known to the world, it also has a monopoly on the treatment of most of the critical minerals used in green energy and defense technologies.

The United States fears that China can armed its market domination against strategic rivals. This is why Western governments are increasingly making the resilience of the mineral supply chain at the heart of their foreign policy and their defense strategies.

Given the proximity of Beijing to Moscow and their in-depth cooperation on natural resources, the American-Ukrainian agreement can prevent Russia and, by extension, China from accessing Ukrainian minerals. The terms of the agreement are explicit: states and people who acted negatively towards Ukraine must not benefit from its reconstruction.

Finally, the performance of the agreement counts as much for Trump. Having Zelensky signed on the dotted line is the progress in itself, plays well to prevail at the base at home and put pressure on the Russian president Vladimir Putin to come to the table.

Thus, the agreement is a victory for Zelensky because it gives the United States participation in an independent Ukraine. But even if the critical mineral reserves of the Ukraines are less precious than expected, it may not have any importance for Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/why-zelensky-not-trump-may-have-won-the-us-ukraine-minerals-deal-255875 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos