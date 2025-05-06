“ Choose Europe, '' explains Von Der Leyen to scientists threatened by Trump policies





Ursula von der Leyen invited American scientists threatened by Donald Trump's policies to move to the European Union, promising them greater financial incentives, longer contracts, less paperwork and legal commitment to respect their freedom of research.

“More than ever, we must defend science. Science which is universal shared by all humanity and which is unifying,” the president of the European Commission said on Monday in a speech at the University of the Sorbonne in Paris.

“We can all agree that science has no passport, no sex, no ethnicity or political party.”

“We believe that diversity is an asset of humanity and the vital element of science. It is one of the most precious world goods, and it must be protected,” she added.

Von der Leyen did not mention Trump by name, and his spokesman later said that the speech did not concern “how science is managed in other countries”.

However, its abundant references to the importance of “free and open” research left no doubt about its ultimate goal: to transform American chaos into Europe.

Since his return to the White House, Trump has implemented scanning reductions in the federal budget that have deprived scientific agencies, research institutions and medical centers of billions of dollars in subsidies, by jeopardizing crucial studies that require reliable and regular funding. Climate change programs, cancer, Alzheimers' disease and HIV prevention have already been affected.

In a new request, Trump asked Congress to reduce the expenses of 37% at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and more than 50% at the National Science Foundation (NSF), a decision that the government declared that it was aimed at “refocusing investments” in the priority fields, such as AI, Quantum and Nuclear Energy and the “end of scientific expenditure”.

These policies have encountered resistance and a decades of decades of bipartite consensus, triggering warnings according to which federal cuts are so deep that they could endanger the ability of America to compete with other leading economies.

A recent study by the American University estimated that a 25% drop in R&D public spending would reduce the country's GDP of a “comparable amount” to the known decline during the great recession.

In parallel, Trump launched a campaign against elite universities to dismantle their diversity programs, threatening to reduce federal funding and modify their tax regimes.

“Unfortunately, the role of science in today's world is questioned. Investment in basic, free and open research is called into question,” said Von Der Leyen in Paris.

“What a gigantic calculation error.”

Von der Leyen then unveiled a new initiative, named “choosing Europe”, to attract scientists and researchers from the United States and other countries to the block.

As part of this initiative, she said, the block will seek to reduce bureaucratic charges, facilitate access to venture capital and offer longer-term contracts and higher allowances. In addition, the EU will establish a seven -year “super grant” and add a financial “recharge” to the allowance of those who choose to move.

The freedom of scientific research will be registered in law, she added.

The plan is based on existing research programs, mainly 93 billion in Europe, and will include a new envelope of 500 million for the period 2025-2027.

“The first priority is to ensure that science in Europe remains open and free. This is our business card,” Von Der Leyen told the public.

“We have to do our best to keep it more than ever.”

French president Emmanuel Macron, who spoke immediately after the head of the committee, was much more explicit in his conviction.

“No one could have imagined, a few years ago, that one of the largest democracies in the world would remove research programs on the pretext that the word diversity was in this program,” said Macron.

“No one could think that this very great democracy in the world, whose economic model is so strongly based on free science and innovation (…) was going to make such an error. But we are there.”

The French chief rejected any “diktat” which allowed governments to impose on scientists what they can or cannot seek. Macron's name has verified two specific areas in terms of health and climate of women that Trump administration has targeted.

“Lives are also in danger,” he said. “It is the progress of our humanity that is questioned. It is a moral and human imperative.”

