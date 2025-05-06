



The US Air Force draws the old and non-operational F-16s from its plane cemetery known as Boodeyard to send to Ukraine for spare parts.

An Air Force spokesperson confirmed that the F-16s given come from the aerospace maintenance and regeneration group of the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base services in Arizona. The planes will be cannibalized for parties that Ukraine can use to keep their F-16 F-16 in Europeans, but the service stressed that the American F-16s have been emptied of key parts and could not be used on the operational level.

THE [Department of the Air Force] Supported the maintenance of F-16 in Europe to Ukraine by providing disused and completely non-operational F-16s to Ukraine for parts, the spokesman said. These F-16s have been removed from the active use of the United States and are not volable. Above all, they lack critical components such as an engine or a radar, and could not be reconstituted for operational use.

On Friday, the State Department also approved a possible foreign military sale in Ukraine, worth around 310.5 million dollars, to support the besieged nations F-16 and train its pilots and maintaining.

The sale includes spare parts and accessories, modifications and upgrades of jets, ground handling equipment, publications and technical documents, delivery and support for software, engineering, technical support and logistics and training for operations, maintenance and support support.

The State Department said that this would support the objectives of the United States’s foreign policy and the objectives of national security by improving the security of a partner country which is a strength of political stability and economic progress in Europe.

The sale of equipment and training will improve the ability of Ukraines to defend themselves by ensuring that its pilots are formed, said the department, and making it more interoperable with the United States thanks to training with Air Force.

Since the beginning of the invasion of Russia, Ukraine has urged its Western allies to send it from modern fourth generation fighters to modernize its air force and improve its ability to defend itself. When the war began in February 2022, Ukraine had at most 69 Flanker Mig-29 and Sukhoi su-27 jets.

But the United States initially hesitated to accept Ukraine requests. Defense senior officials and some legislators said it was not clear if jets such as F-16 would provide a sufficient Ukraine advantage, and the Pentagon was focused first on the supply of other assets such as critical ammunition.

Former President Joe Biden in August 2023 paved the way for F-16 to go to Ukraine, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway and Belgium having already donated jets or committing to do so.

General of the army Christopher Cavoli, head of the US European Command, told legislators at a hearing last month that the F-16 helped Ukraine consolidate its defenses and that more jets are on the way.

There are more F-16s prepared to be deployed in [Ukraine]Cavoli told the Senate armed services committee on April 3. There are more drivers in the training pipeline. The planes are active and they fly every day. They defeated a large number of threats of cruise missiles and also launched many offensive attacks along the eastern Ukraine front.

Stephen Losey is Air Warfare journalist for Defense News. He previously covered the problems of leadership and Air Force staff, and the Pentagon, special operations and air war on military.com. He traveled in the Middle East to cover American Air Force operations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defensenews.com/air/2025/05/05/us-air-force-sending-boneyard-f-16s-to-ukraine-for-spare-parts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos