GP surgery is an overview to enable more than 8 million promises.





Since more than 1,000 doctor surgery receives brick and mortar upgrades for modernization practices, patients will benefit from more than 8.3 million promises every year.

As the government has more than 122 million major cash injections, more than 1,000 GP surgery will be neglected for many years, and will receive important funds to meet more patients, increase productivity and improve patient treatment.

Currently, many GP surgery can see more patients, but there is no enough space or the right facility to accommodate the patient. From creating new counseling and treatment rooms to better use of existing spaces, these quick modifications help you to see patients all over the country faster.

This is the biggest investment in GP facilities in five years, and is possible because of the difficult choices that the government chosen to invest 26 billion in NHS. As part of the change plan, it is another measure that helps the government to shift nursing from the hospital to the community.

The Minister of Health and Social Copy of WES Streeting said:

It will be a long way, but the government is trying to fix the NHS and make it suitable for the future.

These are simple modifications for GP surgery, but for too long, they remained in ruin, so the waiting list was able to build and stop the doctor who treated more patients.

Due to the necessary decisions for budget, we invest in GP surgery, start dealing with 8AM scrambled and provide better services for patients. As part of the change plan, the additional investments and reforms that this government are making can be changed for you once again when needed.

In Norwich, forecast medical practice, which provides services to nearly 7,000 patients in some cities, will create new clinical trials that will provide more patient counseling.

In black countries, the empty office space of the Harden Health Center is converted into a clinical consulting room, which has more patient access in the primary care.

Dr. Amanda Doyle, the first medical and community service director, said:

We know that more things are needed for general practices, which will help investment in 1,000 frying panel buildings.

Raising GP premises throughout the UK is important to improve the patient experience of NHS services, and the primary care to maintain and hire more employees is a better working environment.

In addition, we can create additional space and expand the current capacity of the building to additionally approach WeimProve Access, and people can get closer to the community, which is part of the 10 -year health plan.

Darzis Lord Independent Report found that old -fashioned inefficient buildings were disorders in providing high -quality patients and reducing employee productivity. Today's boost will solve this problem and provide services in the future.

Sir Ara Darzi said:

According to my review, primary care real estate is not just suitable for purposes, and there is a flexible flexible and high -quality nursing, and many GP surgery is kept in old -fashioned buildings. Today's investment is an important turning point in solving this problem, helping to create a primary medical facility that is built for a modern and purpose that patients and employees can get.

This is the first national capital fund for the first medical real estate since 2020 and is part of a comprehensive GP support package with 1,500 additional GPS recruitment and bureaucracy reduction.

The project will be provided in fiscal year from 2025 to 2026, and the first upgrade is expected to begin in the summer of 2025.

Rachel Power, CEO of the Patient Association, said:

Investing in GP surgery today is a stage needed to better approach the treatment closer to home.

Our report is struggling to struggle to reserve GP promises, and we have been emphasized for a long time in medical facilities. From these modifications, the potential of 8.3 million additional promises will make real changes in the community waiting for treatment.

Definitely, it provides the patient's own needs: a modern and accessible space that supports high quality treatment. We expect this upgrade to be released. This investment represents a meaningful step to realize that the patient has been demanding for a long time.

Ruth Rankine, the first medical officer of the NHS Union, said:

GPS and their team welcomed these important capital funds, modernized the premises to provide high -quality treatment, closer to the home and suitable in the 21st century.

The primary care is the main gate of the health service and manages the increase in demand, but the historical capital funding of the real estate was one of the biggest barriers to improve productivity and create a building suitable for modern health care. There are GP real estate of one fifth and 30 years of age of NHS.

If we seriously think about moving treatment from hospitals in hospitals and illnesses, and moving from analog to digital, continuous investment, equipment and technology for primary and community real estate are essential.

Professor Kamila Hawthorne, chairman of Royal College of GPS, said:

The last survey of the member was found that two of the five GPs thought their premises were inadequate for their purposes. This is not only a good experience for both patients and practitioners, but also restricts the treatment and services that can be provided by practice. 90%of the respondents said that their practice was not enough for consulting rooms and there was not enough space to accommodate an additional 3/4 additional GP trainee.

Today's announcement is a encouraging temporary measure that shows that the government is listening, and admits that the GP infrastructure is inappropriate. Now we must check this.

This upgrade recognizes that the government complements the wider NHS reforms, and it is not enough to invest, and that basic reform is essential to solve our medical system.

The government:

By cutting the meaningless red tape through a new GP contract, the NHS app will be expanded to help patients control medical services so that they can reduce unnecessary recommendations to reduce unnecessary recommendations.

Such changes together, together, free the clinical time and bring closer care to the house.

This is just the beginning of the change of primary care. For 10 years, more treatment will change to a community where hospitals and patients can easily access through health plans.

This government is faster to see NHS, and it is faster to see for the future. Since July 2024, more than 3.1 million optional promises have already been delivered six months before the schedule.

See the entire list of the support system at the 1st medical treatment and the modernization fund 2025 ~ 2026.

