Temu, it faces major American prices. Do not count them, say the experts





Stefani Reynolds | AFP | Getty images

The closure of a commercial escape and prohibitive prices on China has upset the TEMU and Shein business model in the United States. And yet, electronic commercial companies are likely to remain a dominant force in American online retail, experts suggest.

On Friday, the De Minmimis governs a policy that had exempted American imports worth $ 800 from the officially fenced commercial prices for expeditions from China. This saw TEMU and Shein exposed to rights up to 120% or at flat costs of $ 100, which should reach $ 200 in June.

The price exemption from throws was the key to the capacity of companies to maintain budget prices on the goods they have shipped from China. As it approaches its withdrawal, the prices of goods sent directly from China on Temu and Shein have jumped, Temu ending direct shipments from outside from outside the United States.

The change will be greeted by many detractors of De Minmis, among the Themu.s. Legislators, unions and retailers, who argued that Temu and Shein abused the exemption to undermine local businesses and flood the country with illicit and counterfeit products.

But despite the new business challenges that TEMU and Shein face, electronic commerce and supply chain experts told CNBC that companies are still able to compete with their competitors in the United States

“Don't count them … Not at all.

“I personally believe, if anything, [America’s e-commerce] The game has accelerated in favor of Temu and Shein … I would not be surprised if the competitiveness gap continues to expand, “added Weinswig, whose research and advice company works with customers through technology, retail and supply chains.

Unforeseen

The loss of minimis's exemption was scheduled for a long time, US President Donald Trump temporarily closed it in February. In preparation, Temu and Shein had accelerated location strategies for the United States

Scott Miller, CEO of the E-Commerce consulting company, PDPLUS, told CNBC that Shein and TEMU would continue to take on American sellers on their applications to protect them from prices.

“Many current sellers on TEMU and Shein are located in China or in the nearby countries, but not all. Local American companies have joined these platforms at an accelerating rate … Several of our customers have integrated or started the integration process in recent months,” he said.

Although the margins for more localized brands and sellers are lower on the platforms than those shipped directly from China, they can be competitive, according to Miller.

He added that in the case of TEMU, sellers are attracted to lower costs, lighter competition and greater assistance for the integration and implementation of sales channels compared to what Amazon offers.

In recent days, TEMU, which belongs to Giantpdd Chinese holdings, has started to offer exclusively goods shipped local warehouses to American buyers.

Many of these goods still come from China, but are then shipped in bulk in American warehouses, according to experts. Although these bulk elements are subject to prices, they also benefit from economies of scale.

This development is likely to see the variety of products on TEMU has reduced the back, said Henry Jin, an associate professor for the supply chain at the University of Miami. However, he added, Temu is likely to take over direct expeditions from China, according to the outcome of the trade war between Washington and Beijing.

Shein, on the other hand, relied on the expansion of the supply chain, building manufacturing operations in countries like Turkey, Mexico and Brazil, and plans to move to Vietnam.

The company still seems to be shipped directly from China and probably has more room to absorb the prices because of its “Sky-High” margins in its rapid basic company, said Jin.

“If there is one thing in which Chinese companies are gifted, it works on a thin razor margin in an intensely competitive, if not unfavorable environment … They find each scrap they can survive,” he added.

Competitive price?

Aside from emergency plans, experts said that Trump's trade policy will likely continue to feed goods prices on TEMU and Shein applications.

Prices in different categories of shopping on Shein increased between 5% and 50% in the last half of April, with the highest increases in toys and games and beauty and health, according to Coresight data.

Be that as it may, many electronic commerce experts are convinced that Tamu and Shein will continue to be competitive at the price.

TEMU, which had increased the prices of orders sent directly from China, told CNBCON on Tuesday that “prices for American consumers remain unchanged while the platform passes to a local realization model”.

Weinswig de Coresight said that the two companies had already been able to offer products to a third party on Amazon for comparable products. Thus, even if they double more than prices to absorb the impacts of prices, many products could remain cheaper than those of American electronic commerce and retailers.

Jason Wong, who works in the logistics of products for TEMU in Hong Kong, noted this dynamic when speech at CNBC last month, compare TEM to a dollar store. If prices at the Dollar store range from $ 1 to $ 2, it's still a dollar store, he said.

In addition, Trump's commercial prices on China and other business partners have also affected American retailers and electronic commerce sites like Amazon.

Other advantages

When Forever 21 submitted a bankruptcy file earlier this year, he blamed the use by Shein and Temu of the exemption from Minmis, who declared his business “undermined”.

But the experts say that the attribution exclusively of the success of Shein and Temu to this commercial escape lacks many other factors that made them shine in the United States

According to Anand Kumar, associate director of research at Coresight Research, Temu and Shein are very successful in their very agile supply chains that quickly adapt to consumer trends.

For example, the production of small lots of shein in which the styles of products are initially launched in limited quantities, generally approximately 100-200 articles allows it to test and effectively escape products.

Another key is the applications of companies, which use various strategies to maintain the interest of users, including frequent telephone notifications, product recommendation algorithms and perhaps more particularly, constantly displaying reduced prices for promotions and sales of flash.

TEMU offered Monday an “MEGA SAVings Extravaganza” for American consumers. Some of the most sold items for sale included stainless steel hook earrings for $ 1.45 and an adjusted mattress for $ 11.54. It is not clear if local goods at reduced prices were stored before the prices are entry into force.

In addition, users of applications will often be greeted by mini-games which grant different coupons or means of winning rewards, as well as opportunities to buy “mysteries” with matching products.

This “gamification strategy” definitively plays in consumer psychology many American buyers who often buy articles by the excitement of being able to obtain a lot, said Jin of the University of Miami.

Experts also reported that TEMU and Shein have been very effective in marketing, in particular by exploitation of live dissemination and social media.

On the other hand, according to Weinswig de Coresights, American retailers have failed to correctly recognize the threats of TEMU and Shein and to adjust their supply chains and their price models.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/05/06/temu-shein-face-big-us-tariffs-dont-count-them-out-experts-say.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos