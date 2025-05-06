Decreased tariffs on whiskey and jeans as the UK and India striking 'historic' trade transactions | Political news





The United Kingdom and India struck a “ambitious” trade deal to cut tariffs on products such as whiskey and jeans.

The agreement also says that Indian tariffs will reduce cosmetics and medical devices and provide £ 4.8 billion boost to the UK economy.

It is also expected to increase the wage of £ 2.2 billion every year in the long term.

The news will be welcomed by the government after the results of the local elections, which has led the Labor Party to lose elections and control over the resurrection reform of Runaster Council.

The victory of the Downing Street is the fact that the government can sign a contract with India before the White House.

However, immediately after the announcement, British employers have found that there is a “double donation agreement” that does not need to pay national insurance for Indian workers for three years.

A month ago, British employee national insurance increased to 15%, and the threshold for employers to pay from 9,100 pounds to 5,000 pounds, making it more expensive for employees.

Image: In November 2024, at the G20 summit in Brazil, Sir Keir Starmer. PIC: Reuters

Indian government: 'huge victory'

Conservative Kemi Badenoch said: “Labor loses Britain when negotiated in England.”

She said this movement means that the ceramic and aluminum industries will “ruin.”

Indian National explained the highest percentage of work visas issued last year and was the second rate of a research visa.

A total of 81,463 Indian people are 22%of all working visas and 9%of Pakistan.

The Indian government said the NIC exemption is a “big victory” and “unprecedented achievement.”

“This will make Indian service providers much more competitive in the UK,” the statement said.

Keir Starmer welcomed the “Historical Day for England and India.”

“This is the greatest trade deal of England since we left the EU.

What kind of conflict is there in 'historical' transactions with India?

Gurpreeet Narwan

Business and Economic Correspondent

@gurpreetnarwan

This is the most important trade transaction that the UK negotiates after BREXIT. Three years have passed since the recent watch negotiations are in progress.

Britain and India come from a very different starting point. The Indie As economy is an infamous protectionist and the average tariff rate is about 130%. In contrast, the UK is a very open economy. Our tariff rate moves to about 5%. It means that there are many awards that are provided to more and more powerful consumers and British exporters who are watching the rapidly growing economy.

The government will point out significant concessions for 90%of the tariff line, 85%of which will fall to zero in 10 years. This includes victory in whiskey and is reduced from 150%in 10 years. In other countries, India could not do it.

Of course, trade offs are related. The United Kingdom has lowered tariffs on Indian textiles and agreed to tariffs on large -scale employers in India. Indian experts will also be easier to come to the UK. However, there will be no formal change in immigration policy.

The two countries also refused to sprout in certain industries. The UK has not lowered the tariffs on Mild Rice, and because of fear, it can kill the Aboriginal industry. The same applies to Indian dairy products. The two sides agreed to the quota for the car for the same reason.

The Indians were pushing for exemptions for high discharge industries from UKS coming carbon taxes. It won't happen.

“And it is India's most ambitious trade transaction, and this will be measured in billions of Korean economies and jobs across the UK.

“So it's a really important and important day.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the “historical migration” Roy Agreement in a post about X and added as follows.

Double donation agreement

Harriet Baldwin Conservative Shadow Trade Minister told Commons: “The government literally pays taxes to British workers, but it is cut for Indian workers.”

She asked why MODI did not mention the double donation agreement when MODI did.

Douglas Alexander Trade Minister said, “As India's opportunities expand, it is a mutual contract that can benefit British workers and their employers.

He said the agreement would include only business people in India for three years.

Alexander added: “The UK did not give a visa or a new line as part of this transaction.”

Negotiations on transactions began in March after being stamped under the TORY government on issues, including the relaxation of visa rules for trading standards and Indian workers.

Which industry is affected?

Overall, 90% of the tariff line will be reduced according to this transaction, and 85% of people with no tariffs in 10 years will decrease.

The whiskey and the Jin tariffs will be reduced to half from 150%to 75%before it falls to 40%by 10 years, and the car tariff will move from 100%to 10%depending on the quota amount, according to the DEPARTMENT for Business and Trade.

Indian consumers reduce tariffs on cosmetics, aerospace, lamb, medical devices, salmon, electrical machinery, soft drinks, chocolate and biscuits.

On the other hand, British shoppers were able to see more cheaper prices and more choices for products including clothing, shoes and foods, including frozen shrimp.

The Indian Trade Ministry said that 99%of Indian exports will benefit from Zero Dust, and the UK will eliminate tariffs on textile imports, and Indian employees working in the UK will be exempted from social security for three years.

More Read: Kemi Badenoch 'Confident' She will lead Tories to the next election.

Andrew Griffith Shadow Trade Minister added:

“But if they apply the same reasoning to our domestic economy, it would be better if they maintained the intention to increase the tax, energy cost and regulatory burden.”

The news was also welcomed by the business group The British Chamber of Commerce, saying that it is a “welcome to our exporters.”

William Bain, the trade policy officer, said:

“Subsequent investment treaties will also provide a solid platform that grows manufacturing and other sectors in our two economies.”

