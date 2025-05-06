



The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Rwanda, Olivier Nduhungirehe, speaks during a declaration of signature of the declaration of principles with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on the left, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Congo, Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, on April 25 in the Washington State Department. Jacquelyn Martin / AP Hide Legend

Rwandan Minister for Foreign Affairs, Olivier Nduhunnirehe, told Rwandan State TV that his government was in “early talks” with Washington regarding the taking of nationals of the Third Country Expelled from the United States

“We are now in talks with the United States on an agreement on migration,” he said, confirming rumors of rumors.

Nduhungirehe said that the plans were not yet concrete, but noted that Rwanda has experience in taking migrants, saying: “It is not the first time that we are committed to such a way of agreement.”

Invited to confirm the comments, the US State Department declared that “continuous commitment to foreign governments is essential to dissuade illegal and massive migrations and the guarantee of our borders”.

President Trump made the expulsion of illegal immigrants a cornerstone of his presidency. Last month, the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said that the administration was looking for countries arranged to take deportees, even if it means moving them in places they are not.

“We work with other countries to say:” We want to send you some of the most despicable human beings in your countries, do you do this in favor of us? “He said.” And further, the better, so they cannot come back through the border. “

Located in East Africa, in the Great Lakes region bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda has expressed its interest.

But Great Britain had a similar idea a few years ago that did not take place.

The United Kingdom spent nearly a billion dollars on a project to send the country's expelled migrants to Rwanda before the initiative was abandoned last year. Rwanda has always pursued millions of people who are due by Great Britain.

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer qualified the plan, initiated by his predecessor, “an insult to the intelligence of anyone” and “a gadget”.

Even without spending, criticism say that the Rwanda abysmal rights file under President Paul Kagame means that this is not a place to reinstall people.

“Rwanda as part of the long-term Kagame dictatorship is simply not a safe country, it is a totalitarian police state to any standard,” said Jeffrey Smith, founder of Vanguard Africa for non-profit pro-democracy.

Michela Tort, a journalist and author of a book on Rwanda, also said that the country was not an appropriate place to send deportees.

“This is a country where the elections are systematically rigged, where opposition activists disappear and are found murdered where opposition leaders are not allowed to present themselves in the elections, journalists are imprisoned or end up fleeing the country,” she said.

She also said that the moment of talks between the United States and Rwanda was suspect due to the conflict in the Democratic Republic near Congo between the country's army and the M23 rebels supported by Rwanda.

“The time of this agreement does not seem to me to be a coincidence and I think it would be extremely harmful if an agreement of this kind should go,” she said.

The United States has acted as a peace broker, promising investments in the critical mineral sector in the region if the conflict ends.

Trump's main advisor in Africa, Massad Boulos, announced yesterday that he had received the project of texts from a peace proposal from Rwanda and Congo.

False that it says that if Rwanda and the United States are continuing the expelled agreement, the United States could soften its pressure on Kigali to stop actions in Congo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/05/05/nx-s1-5387506/rwanda-talks-us-deportation-migrants The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

