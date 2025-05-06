



Both sides celebrate the landmark contract for several years.

India and the United Kingdom agreed to trade transactions after three years of negotiations and said they would increase the economy due to the fall of US President Donald Trump.

The British government said Tuesday is expected to increase quantum trade £ 25.5 billion. [$34bn]British GDP x 4.8 billion pounds [$6.4bn] £ 2.2 billion [$2.9bn] In the long term every year.

As Indian tariffs decrease, 90 % decrease in tariff lines will be locked and 85 % of tariffs are eliminated in 10 years.

The UK's alcohol and automotive industries are part of the main beneficiaries, and the tariffs on whiskey and jeans are 75 %, half half half half half that they are half half and 40 %by the 10th year of the contract. Car tariffs move from 100 % to 10 % depending on the quota amount.

It also reduces tariffs in British exports, including cosmetics, medical devices, aerospace parts, lamb, salmon, chocolate and biscuits.

The Ministry of Trade and Trade said that 99 % of Indian exports would not face import tariffs under this agreement.

This makes us closer to the goal of becoming a world economy. The Minister of Trade, Piyush Goyal, said he protects our core interests while protecting our core interests while participating in the world's value chains.

The contract is the same with the double donation agreement, which exempts British Indian workers as a national insurance payment for up to three years.

We are also conducting advanced negotiations on separate quantum investment treaties and further discussions on labor and environmental standards.

Narendra Modi and his British opponent, Keir Starman, called on Tuesday to display this agreement, and Modi invited to visit the country.

This breakthrough agreement will further deepen our comprehensive strategic partnership and promote trade, investment, growth, job creation and innovation in our economy, MODI said.

Starmer, who said it was the UKS's largest trade agreement since he left the European Union in 2020, said that it would be part of the change plan to strengthen alliances with the world and to reduce trade barriers with economies around the world.

The two leaders are expected to meet in the next few months to sign a contract and finish.

India also tried to get exempt from UKS, which will be implemented from 2027, but officials did not explain the details of the Tuesday statement.

The contract is being made to supplement the tariff costs imposed by the Trump administration of the United States by considering new strategies and negotiating trade transactions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/6/india-uk-agree-historic-trade-deal-including-tariff-cuts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

