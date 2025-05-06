



Today, the American Ministry of Education (Department) has published a dear colleague letter (DCL) to higher education establishments reminding them of their common responsibility under title IV of the 1965 higher education law (HEA) to support student loans. The ministry published the directives on the same day that it takes up involuntary collections on student loans, which have been interrupted since the first days of the COVVI-19 pandemic.

Although borrowers are mainly responsible for reimbursing their student loans, establishments play a key role in the continuous efforts of departments to improve loans repayment results, especially since the cost of the college fixed only by colleges and universities continues to skyrocket. Universities can ensure that their former students include their responsibility for reimbursing their student loans and that they can access their Studentaid.gov accounts.

While we are starting to help borrowers lack in reimbursement, we must also repair a broken higher education financing system which has increased upward pressure on school rates without ensuring that colleges and universities obtain a high -value diploma for students, said US Secretary for Education Linda McMahon. For too long, insufficient transparency and responsibility structures have enabled American universities to sow students with huge debt charges without paying enough attention to whether their own graduates are really ready to succeed in the labor market.

In the DCL, the secretary urges all higher education establishments which receive federal assistance to financing to contact all former students to remind them of their obligation to reimburse any federal student loan which is not in postponement or abstention, and that they do it before June 30, 2025. The Department also notes that it maintains data on the status of reimbursement of federal borrowers and provides information on borrowers college. The ministry plans to use data to calculate non-repair rates by institution and will publish information on the Federal Aid Data Center later this month.

The DCL also notes that, under article 435 of the HEA, establishments are required to maintain their low cohort (CDR) (CDR) rates or that they could lose eligibility for federal aid to students, including Pell grants and federal student loans. The Department urges all establishments to start a proactive and supported awareness of former students who are offenders or in default on their loans to guarantee that these establishments will not face high CDRs next year and may lose access to federal aid to students.

Efforts of involuntary collections and support for borrowers in difficulty

From today, around 195,000 student loans by default will begin to receive an official 30 -day notice from the US Treasury Department informing them that their federal advantages will be subject to the Treasury Compensation Program. The first monitoring of monthly services subject to compensation are those scheduled for early June. Later this summer, the 5.3 million defective borrowers will receive a Treasury opinion that their revenues will be subject to the administrative salary intercourse.

All the default borrowers will continue to receive communications by E-mail from the FSA, which makes them aware of these developments and exhorting them to contact the default resolution group to make a monthly payment, to register for a reimbursement plan (IDR) focused on income or to register for loans. The FSA has increased customer service capacity and prolonged call center hours to ensure that borrowers have access to information and the support they need to understand their reimbursement options, resume payments on their loans and rehabilitate loans if necessary.

The ministry has also authorized guarantee agencies to start the activities of involuntary collections on loans as part of the federal family education loans. All FSA collection activities are required under the HAE and carried out only after the students and parents' borrowers have received a notice and a sufficient possibility of reimbursing their loans under the law.

Detailed information to help borrowers out by default is also available on Studentaid.gov/end-default.

