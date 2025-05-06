What you need to know about us, true





Alam

Travelers should prepare for longer airport screening lines while real IDs take place across the United States

From tomorrow, many American citizens and residents will need a new form of identification to board interior flights.

This week, the United States government is expected to implement a major change in its plane travel policy that has been in preparation.

From May 7, American citizens and residents will no longer be able to use a standard driving license or a state identifier to board interior flights. Instead, travelers will have to present a real identifier, a passport or another form of acceptable identification at the airport security control points.

Here's what you need to know.

What is a real identity document?

The new real ID is a license or a non -driver's identifier of DMV in accordance with the federal government which meets the security standards set out by the 2005 Real ID law. The new IDs will be recognizable by the star or the flag located in the upper right corner.

“The real identification requirement strengthens security by making fraudulent IDs more difficult to forge, thwarting criminals and terrorists,” said Adam Stahl, senior TSA official, exercising the administrator's functions in a statement. “The TSA will implement a real ID effectively and effectively, by continuing to ensure the safety and safety of passengers while working to minimize operational disturbances in airports.”

Who needs a real identity document?

All American travelers over the age of 18 will be required to present a real identifier or another form of identification acceptable by the TSA, such as a permanent resident passport or card, in order to board the interior flights throughout the United States and its territories.

Even travelers with TSA Precheck are not exempt from these requirements, however, children under the age of 18 are still authorized to fly at the national level without identification.

Alam

Since May 7, American travelers will have to show a real identity document for all interior flights

How do travelers get a real identity document?

To obtain a real ID, travelers must use this card and click on their country of origin or their territory to determine how to ask for the specific documentation they will need. Most travelers will generally have to make an appointment in their local DMV and provide documents that prove their identity and their legal status. These may include proof of identity and citizenship via a passport, a birth certificate or a green card; Proof of address in the form of public service invoices or bank statements; and a social security card.

The candidates will be issued temporary identification while the real ID is processed and sent by post, which can take several weeks. The cost to obtain the new ID varies from one state to another, it is therefore recommended to check with the local department of motor vehicles.

What happens if American travelers are trying to get on an inner flight without a real identity document?

American travelers without identifier, passport or other form of acceptable identification will be subject to additional screening and may be refused and not allowed to board their flights. According to their website, without a real identity document: “The TSA officer may ask you to complete an identity verification process, which includes information collection such as your name and your current address to confirm your identity.”

While other forms of identification not of passport can be presented instead of a real ID, such as improved identification or a DHS trust card such as global entry. However, the website also warns that this list is likely to change, so travelers should be sure to check with the TSA to confirm before arriving at the airport.

Why does the government now need real identifies?

Following terrorist attacks on September 11, a commission of September 11 recommended that the US Congress will adopt the Identification Act in order to establish more strict security standards for driving licenses and other identification documents. However, the pandemic and the opposition of the pandemic and the governments of the States during the governments of the States during the real identity document led to several postpones of the real identity document in the last twenty years since the law was initially adopted.

How this new rule will affect all passengers, not just American citizens

It is not only American travelers who will be affected by these new requirements. The change should create longer lines at the airport security checkpoints. Travelers are encouraged to arrive early for flights to accommodate longer waiting times and additional projections, ideally two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights, as recommended by airlines.

