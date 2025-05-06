American oil production has peaks in the middle of the fall in prices, warns the producer of high -level shale





Stay informed of free updates

Simply register for the MyFT Digest oil and gas industry – delivered directly to your reception box.

Two major American shale producers said that they would reduce capital spending on Monday in response to oil slip prices, which prompted industry warnings that American production had culminated and could start to fall.

Diamondback Energy, one of the largest producers in the West Texas Permian basin, the largest American oil field, said that it estimated that the number of American fracturing crews had already dropped by 15% this year and would continue to decrease unless there was a rapid price turnaround.

The company said it reduced its $ 2025 capital budget between $ 400 million between $ 3.8 billion and $ 4.2 billion and the drop in three drilling platforms. Diamondback plans that the number of drilling platforms operating in the United States would drop by 10% by the end of June and decrease more in the third quarter.

Following these activity reductions, it is likely that the production of silence oil has peaked and will begin to decrease this quarter, said Travis STICE, Director General of Diamondback.

Cottera Energy, an energy company based in Houston, said that it reduced capital spending for $ 2025 to $ 2.3 billion, down $ 2.1 billion to 2.4 billion dollars and to seven 10 platforms in the permian in the second half of the year.

Oil prices have dropped more than $ 1 a barrel to settle in four years on Monday, while merchants reacted to an OPEC + decision to announce a second consecutive production increase this weekend. Brent Crude, the international index, set up at $ 60.23 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate closed $ 57.13 per barrel.

The combination of the increase in OPEC's supply and fears that American commercial prices harm the world economy has seen the price of crude brent falling almost a fifth in April, the largest monthly decline in almost three and a half years.

At less than $ 60 per barrel, many American shale producers will find it difficult to make a profit, especially in some of the aging basins of countries, forcing them to potentially arrest drilling, to establish drilling platforms and to cut jobs. Analysts have said that the United States will lose market share from OPEC + producers at a lower cost at current prices.

If the recent directives of two main American operators take place during the profits season, the production of shale should decrease throughout the year and in 2026 opening the door to OPEC + to finally recover market shares, said Andrew Gillick, director general of the Energy Energy Research Group.

Recommended

President Donald Trump, who campaigned last year on a platform for the trigger for the domination of American energy, welcomed the drop in oil prices, which should help reduce inflation.

On Monday, he suggested that the oil slip prices would help end the war in Ukraine by forcing Russia which depends strongly on raw exports to conclude an agreement.

I think Russia, with the price of oil at the moment, oils have dropped, I think it was in a good position to settle down, Trump told journalists in the oval office. They want to settle. Ukraine wants to settle. If I was not president, no one was getting established.

Additional report by Myles McCormick

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/9e9192ba-02f1-4034-aaf0-200270d0f6d7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos