Trump tells us to stop attacking the Houthis in Yemen because the group “capitulated”





Donald Trump said the United States would stop attacking the Houthis in Yemen because the group had “capitulated” because Oman confirmed that a “ceasefire” had been reached with the group supported by Iran for cessation of targeting the expedition to the Red Sea.

“”[The Houthis] I just don't want to fight, and we will honor this and we will stop the attacks, and they have capitulated, “he said, speaking alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the White House.

Shortly after, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Omanis displayed that the agreement meant that none of the parties was targeting the other, “guaranteeing freedom of navigation and the flow of international commercial transport”.

The Houthis have not yet commented.

The United States has intensified air strikes on the Houthis in March and that the US military said it had reached 1,000 Yemen targets since then.

Speaking in the oval office, Trump said the Houthis “would no longer explode ships.”

“The Houthis have announced that they are not, or they at least told us that they no longer want to fight … But, more importantly, we will go ahead.

“They say they will not explode ships anymore and that is the goal of what we were doing … So it's just news that we have just discovered on this subject.”

Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi said his country had mediated efforts to achieve de-escalation.

“In the future, none of the parties will target the other, including American ships, in the Red Sea and the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, guaranteeing freedom of navigation and the fluid flow of international commercial shipment,” he said.

The Houthis began to attack the expedition through the Red Sea in solidarity with the Palestinians of Gaza, who have been bombarded by the Israeli army since the Palestinian Armed group Hamas attacked the Israeli communities in October 2023.

They launched dozens of missile and drone attacks against commercial ships, flowing two ships, entering a third and killing four crew members. The attacks have even forced large maritime companies to stop using the Red Sea – through which almost 15% of the world's world trade is generally – and taking a much longer path around southern Africa.

The United States's naval forces have thwarted numerous Houthi attacks against the expedition and former American president Joe Biden began the American air strikes against the Houthis, who intensified under Trump.

Last month, the Houthis said that at least 68 African migrants were killed in an American air strike on a detention center in northwest Yemen.

The Houthis continued to pull missiles towards Israel, with a missile landing near Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Israel responded with a large -scale attack against Yemen International Airport in the Sanaa capital, which left it “completely destroyed” according to an AFP airport official.

Other Israeli strikes have struck electricity installations and a cement plant. On Monday, Israel bombed port facilities in Hudaydah and another cement plant in the city.

