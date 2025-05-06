British -India Trade Agreement -Big deal for business





William Bain, the trade policy officer, responded to the news of the contract in principle of free trade transactions between England and India.

The Free Trade Agreement between the UK and India is a great help to our economy and welcomed by exporters. The two governments must be congratulated with strong participation in business for a long time and long -term negotiations.

In the background of trade uncertainty around the world, these tariffs will be a big slogan. From Scotch whiskey to clothing, the product can benefit, which will give British companies a clear advantage in the increase in sales by exporting to India.

There is a possibility of future expansion with trusted trading partners in the fastest growing region in the world economy.

Along with the strengths of service trade, especially business, travel and transportation services, this contract can provide hope that our quantum trade will grow strongly.

Subsequent investment treaties will also provide a solid platform that grows manufacturing and other sectors in our two economies.

Negotiation is the best way to provide business results in trading. CHAMBERS expects to use this landmark contract to lead the phase of export and economic growth by using this landmark contract.

Richard Heald, the chairman of the UKIBC (UK India Business Council), a member of the BCCS International Chamber Network, said:

The British Indian Business Council welcomes the signature of the FTA between the UK and India. This represents an important milestone in deepening economic and strategic ties between the two countries.

It is important that the fifth and sixth largest economy in the world reach the trade agreement. Such an agreement explains the positive driving force of the UK-Indian relations, the dedication and ambition of the two governments, the greater trade, investment and cooperation opportunities between our country.

We are optimistic that while waiting for the details of the contract, we will open the way to strengthen the important trade flow, investment increase and business partnerships in major sectors.

UKIBC is ready to support members, customers, and stakeholders when exploring the opportunities for the FTA, and we work closely with the two governments so that the contract can provide real benefits to all businesses of all scale.

We understand that the signature of the contract is the starting point, and in order for Congress to enter into force, it will allow companies to take advantage of new trade rules and opportunities.

See here for more information about the FTA.

