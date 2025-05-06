The American trade deficit jumps to record a high level on the rush towards pre-tail import





The American trade deficit in goods and services climbed a record of $ 140.5 billion in March. The start of the year, the deficit increased by 92.6%, while businesses and consumers rush to import goods before President Donald Trump's radical rates settled on July 6.

Imports on their own increased by 23.3% so far this year and increased by $ 17.8 billion last month, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Tuesday. Exports from the United States to other countries have increased by $ 500 million much lower.

Trump's prices, which already represent more than 145% on China, should increase in just under 65 days after their break initially.

Imports of consumer goods in March reached a record level, mainly led by a sharp increase in pharmaceutical imports. Clothes, furniture, Jews, household appliances and textile categories have also experienced increases from February.

The American gross domestic product decreased by 0.3% in the first quarter due to the largest trail of net exports the difference between total exports and total imports in more than half a century, according to Wells Fargo Economists. Other parts of the economy have also shown signs of slowing down. Consumer expenditure increased by 1.8% in the first quarter, the lowest pace since mid-2023.

Economists largely expect the sharp increase in imports to slow down in the second quarter, which should allow GDP to bounce back into positive territory. But some analysts, including those of Goldman Sachs, still see the chances of a recession within 12 months at 45%.

“We are still expecting new price increases in other areas, for example, pharmaceutical products, semiconductors and films potentially and see a significant risk that some of the interrupted” reciprocal “tariffs take effect after all,” the chief economists of Goldman Sachs on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday that Canada exports to the United States fell 6.6%, the second consecutive month of decline. At the same time, Canada exports to other countries have increased. The United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands and Hong Kong were the main recipients of these. Brut oil was the best Canadian export to the last two of these four markets.

