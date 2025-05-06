PROPERTY OF THE MATCH: Charlotte FC at North Carolina FC | US Open Cup Round of 32





CLTFC head to Cary, NC for US Open Cup Bound of 32

The Charlotte FC will not have to travel far for its first US Open Cup match in 2025, while going to Cary, in North Carolina, to face the North Carolina FC in the round of 16. NCFC participates in the United Soccer Leage (USL) championship, seated fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 3-3-2 file.

Here is everything you need to know before the Tuesday match:

Match: Charlotte FC vs North Carolina FC (USL-C)

Where: Stadium Firstthorizon at the Wakemed, Cary, NC football park

Watch: Paramount +, CBS Sports Golazo Network & CBS Sports Network how to watch and listen

US Open Cup: in short overview

The Lamar Hunt US Open Cup is an annual Knockout tournament which crowned its very first champion in 1914. The tournament is open to all affiliated amateur teams who meet the eligibility criteria. The amateur teams that progress through the qualification towers in the fall, go to competition with professional qualification clubs for the tournament proper in the spring.

The Charlotte FC was placed in the “Clint Dempsey group” with DC United, Charleston Battery and NCFC. Accommodation priorities were set during the draw on April 17, 2025. If Charlotte FC is advancing, they will go to the Charleston Battery winner against DC United.

All the US Open Cup Round of 32 games will be broadcast live on Paramount + and you can find out more about the US Open Cup here.

Charlotte FC has a chance to win her first trophy in the short history of clubs, when should they do to go to the 16 final? Organization and recovery will be essential if the crown wishes to move on to the tournament. Although the two teams have gathered in pre-season this year, it will be the first time that the two teams will accumulate against each other in a competition match.

CLTFC has a quick turnaround as they will face the NCFC on Tuesday. The crown comes out of a loss of road against the crew of Columbus and will face Nashville SC only four days after the NCFC. Rest and recovery will be essential to a Charlotte FC team which already faces a lot of injuries.

A coherent performance is a must for the Tuesday match. The Charlotte FC had the best start of a season they ever had – after launched the 2025 season with 18 goals in 11 games, 10 of which came from a different marker. Pep Biel is the top scorer in the crown with three. Biel also heads the team and is at the ML summit with six assists, but the Tuesday match will be missing by injury.

