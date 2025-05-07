The British Service Division is the first to reduce the trump tariff in 17 months | Service





The 17 -month expansion of the UKS service sector ended in April as uncertainty made by Donald Trumps Tariff War struck new commands and exports.

According to a polling manager's poll in the service business, the US Presidential Customs Campaign was sent cold through this sector, which took about three -quarter of the British economy, striking business confidence in the outlook for the next few years.

Export sales in the service sector were particularly conquered, and during the Covid Pandemic period, the total new work in overseas has decreased at the fastest speed since February 2021.

Small domestic service companies also rated the tax increase by the minister, Rachel Reeves, and fired workers at a faster rate in April.

The headline, which fell from April 49.0 and March 52.5, was the lowest since January 2023, the S & P Global UK Services PMI activity index. Scores of 50.0 or later indicate expansion.

The latest index readings signaled only the limit of the overall output after a gentle growth period in the first quarter of 2025, but the outlook was blurred by the possibility of additional US tariffs.

The latest signal of the White House says Trump is considering 100% tariffs on foreign films on weekends. The ministers warned that such movements could disappear the British film industry.

Survey respondents have widely mentioned risk avoidance among customers in response to the rise of global economic uncertainty, and the report has been delayed.

22%of the survey panels predicted that business activities would be completely reduced over the next 12 months, and were much higher than the lowest level after the elections of 14%in March to 6%in July 2024.

The British bank is expected to lower interest rates from 4.5%to 4.25%on Thursdays on Thursday, with concerns that the central bank should move faster to reduce the cost of borrowing to avoid the extended stagnation.

Some analysts say banks can signal faster reductions. ThreadNeedle Street policymakers said that Trump's trade policy will reach growth, although the influence on inflation is not yet clear.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund predicted 1.6%forecast for UKS economic growth in 2025, but it is more likely to grow stronger than European colleagues, including France and Germany.

The survey of 20 eurozone service companies also registered the softening of exercise, but the decrease was still humbly increasing.

The Eurozone PMI dropped from 50.9 to 50.4 in March, and France was unusual after the second largest economy contracted for eight months.

In the face of the most punished US customs service activities in April, China has expanded to the slowest speed in seven months, falling from March 51.9 to 50.7, the lowest reading since September 2024.

The low UK employment has been recorded by S & P Global for the past seven months, and the work security speed has been slightly accelerated since March, the report added.

Tim Moore, the economic director of S & P Global Market Intelligence: the survey respondents often mentioned the impact of the global financial market turbulence after the US tariff presentation. Companies in the technology and financial services sectors mentioned that risk evasion among customers increased, especially in relation to major investment plans, and delayed expenditure decisions.

Meanwhile, consumer service providers cited the tasks of conquering domestic economic conditions and salary costs, especially hospitality and leisure sectors.

The report said in an increase in the input price since the summer of 2023 in the warning of the possibility of inflation strongly, and most of the national wages and national insurance contributions increased to the steepest speed.

Many companies have passed the additional costs and pushed more consumer price inflation in April.

