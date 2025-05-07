Joseph Nocella Judge Long Island is appointed American acting lawyer in Brooklyn





President Trump appointed Joseph Nocella Jr. on Monday, a district judge of Long Island, to be the American interim lawyer in the Oriental District of New York.

In doing so, Trump has circumvented the objections of Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democrat in New York and leader of the minority, who said that he would block Mr. Nocellas, with that of Jay Clayton, Mr. Trumps chooses to lead the South New York district. Trump appointed Mr. Clayton, the American acting lawyer, and did the same for Mr. Nocella.

Nocella, who arrived at the American lawyer's office on Monday morning for his first day of work, was sworn in by the chief district judge, Margo K. Brodie, during a private ceremony in the afternoon. Wearing a gray window suit with an American flag pin fixed on his backhand, Mr. Nocella was sworn in from the office with his hand on a white bible and golden in his wooden courtroom.

Mr. Nocella will serve 120 days or until he is confirmed by the Senate, according to a press release from the office.

Trump announced that he wanted Mr. Nocella to be the main district prosecutor in an article on social networks on January 6. Nocella was a prosecutor in the Oriental District from 1991 to 1995, a visit during which he helped the office win a conviction against Vittorio Amuso, head of the Crime of Lucchese's crime.

It is particularly rewarding to return to the very district where I started my prosecution career, said Nocella in the press release.

Trumps Choice surprised some current and former members of the office, given that Mr. Nocella had presided over the family court and, before that, lower level offenses such as driving in a state of drunkenness at Long Island as a district judge of the county of Nassau.

Todd Blanche, manager No. 2 of the Ministry of Justice, opposed privately to appointment, saying to the White House that the post was too important to place in the hands of a person with relatively little experience, according to two familiar people with his opinions.

Before becoming a judge in 2022, Mr. Nocella also worked as a lawyer for the county of Nassau and as a prosecutor of the city to Oyster Bay and Hempstead. It is well connected in the circles of GOP at Long Island and regularly contributes to the republican causes.

In 1991, Mr. Nocella was hired as an assistant American prosecutor at the unit of general crimes of the oriental districts, the starting level of junior prosecutors. He then worked in his narcotics and organized criminal divisions.

Joel Cohen, who was assistant in the United States in the 1990s, joined the general crimes unity at the same time as Mr. Nocella and sat next to him for part of his mandate. He described Mr. Nocella as intrepid and passionate.

Shortly after the two men joined the office, a job freeze made more difficult for young prosecutors to climb the ranks. They were struggling with more work, said Cohen, but Mr. Nocella enjoyed him.

Much of his fearlessness came to have tried a lot of cases, said Cohen. He was one of the young prosecutors who prospered in this circumstance.

Mr. Nocella will now chase one of the most important and most influential American lawyer offices in the country. The eastern district is home to eight million people, covering a jurisdiction that includes the counties of Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Nassau and Suffolk. Mr. Nocella will earn about $ 190,000 per year supervising the office and its 160 prosecutors.

John Durham, Mr. Nocellas predecessor as an American interim lawyer, has been working in the office since 2005. He is expected to return to his previous post at the head of the Long Island division.

The Oriental District was at the business center involving organized crime, drugs and corruption cartels. Recently, an area of ​​accent was the transnational repression of the Chinese government, which sought to harass and repatriate nationals abroad.

The priorities of the districts align with President Trumps focus on the fight against drug cartels. In his statement, Mr. Nocella said he was looking forward to pursuing drug traffickers, gangs, terrorists, human traffickers and other criminals who, according to him, tormented the district.

While the South district attracted the anger of the Trump administration during the two terms, prosecutors of the Oriental District also undertook investigations that Trump found his interests hostile.

His prosecutors charged Thomas J. Barrack Jr., a close friend of Mr. Trump and one of his best fundraising, to work as an unharmed agent of the United Arab Emirates, of which he was acquitted in 2022.

In March, President Trump committed a prison sentence of almost 10 years from Carlos Watson, the founder of Ozy Media, who was prosecuted in the Oriental District. He, like Mr. Trump, complained about an armed justice system.

Maggie Haberman contributed the reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/05/nyregion/nocella-edny-us-attorney.html

