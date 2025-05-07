The UK ends in the US Trade Agreement with a low tariff quota for automobiles and steel.





According to public officials in London and Washington, the United Kingdom and the United States agree to the trade agreement that interferes with the impact of Donald Trump's tariffs on the day of liberation by granting low votes for British automobiles and steel exports.

Signing this week includes a quota to save British exports from 25 %of additional tariffs imposed on steel and automotive imports in February and March.

British trade negotiators have returned to Washington for the final stage of negotiations this week, and that one British authorities have continued to warn of pharmaceuticals.

In addition to providing a quota for the UK exports, the UK hopes to secure a reduction in the tariffs of the 25 %tariffs that Trump imposed on automobiles and steel.

UKS proposals include concessions to Washington on UK digital service taxes imposed on international technology companies, tariff cuts imposed on US automobiles, and decrease in tariffs on US agricultural products.

The British government, however, said it would not accept US food production standards such as chicken washed chicken and hormone treatment beef.

The expected British -US transaction is one of the 17 contracts that the Trump administration signs a contract with major trading partners due to the recovery of tariffs imposed on the world on April 2.

The Treasury Minister Scott Bessent added that it could be announced earlier this week at the council hearing on Tuesday, adding that many countries did not provide details.

Trump administrative officials are talking with several countries, including Canada, Mexico, Japan, Vietnam and India.

Some foreign authorities personally expressed frustration that the administration is unclear how much tariff relief will be provided to trading partners.

If you succeed, the US-UK transaction will follow a complete free trade agreement between the UK and India announced on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under pressure from the United States after the British automotive and steel industry warns of a destructive impact on the Trump tariff.

MIKE HAWES, the chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, warned that it had a serious, important and immediate influence on the top of this sector.

Luxurious tents such as Bentley, Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin greatly depend on US exports.

According to SMMT, the US is the second largest export market for automakers since the EU, and last year, more than 100,000 vehicles are worth more than $ 7.5 billion, according to SMMT, according to SMMT,

A senior automotive industry executive welcomed the news on the potential low -room quota for the UK's exports to the UK, but warned that the main goal was to lower the tariff rate of 25 %.

The quota volume is complicated and essentially limited to trade, executives added. The most important thing is to reduce 25 % tariffs. More than 10 % is not sustainable.

The UK has previously been able to export up to 500,000 tons of steel annually without US tariffs with the contract with President Joe Biden.

The contract moved to the United States to reinstate 25 %of the tariffs for all steel and aluminum imports to the United States.

The trade association, UK Steel, warned that Trump's tariffs would interfere with exports to industries that are already under pressure from the world.

In 2023, the United States accounted for nearly $ 400 million, with about 165,000 tons of British steel exports, accounting for about 8 %of the total. British exports to the UK have saved almost half after Trump imposed tariffs for his first term since 2017.

The two people with knowledge of negotiations said the contract is being underway due to disagreements about the pharmaceutical sector.

Last month, the Trump administration began a national security investigation into pharmaceuticals and microcipes that could open tariffs on the UK export drugs for 6.6 billion US in 2024.

According to British officials, Britain is trying to avoid the worst of the future tariffs.

The second British official in the UK was more cautious, describing the estimated transaction.

