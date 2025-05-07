



Two months ago, Scott Bessent, Stephen Miran and conventional macroeconomic analysts all agreed on one point: an increase in prices should increase the value of the dollar.

Bessent said that a variation of 10% of prices would lead the dollar to assess 4%.

CEA Miran president also expected an increase in the dollar. Some of the ideas of his article (in) famous seem to have been intended to resolve the difficulties that a very dollar would generate for a policy that aimed to reduce the trade deficit.

Conventional economic analysts underlined the condition of Lerner symmetry, which maintains that an import tax is effectively a tax on exports, or even in the absence of foreign reprisals. Less imports means that foreign countries have less dollars to spend on exports (this analysis holds an unbalanced trade and capital entries if the prices have no impact on capital flows and therefore the demand for dollars in the financial account).

Wall Street and the city agreed with this analysis.

Follow the money

Brad Setser follows cross -border flows, with a little macroeconomics.

Going the dollar for a long time (betting on appreciation) was an immediate standard Trump business after the election of Trumps. Investors have submitted the dollar in anticipation of tax reductions that would make us more attractive, as they expected the prices promised during the campaign would reduce the dollar supply by lowering the trade deficit.

But this Trump trade did not work. The prices surprised by the increase, but the dollar collapsed. It is now down approximately 10% compared to G10 currencies (less against most emerging savings). Some people now believe that the dollar has reached a long -term turning point.

So why didn't the prices pushed the dollar? I can think of five theories:

1. Prices are an increase in taxes and budgetary consolidation is bad for the dollar.

If the United States simply increased revenues thanks to a consumption tax, no one expected the dollar to come together. The basic tariff of 10% on most exchanges (oil is excluded, as well as trade in accordance with USMCA in North America) has certain characteristics of a consumption tax. The gigantic current prices on China will not generate real long -term income, but it is not unreasonable to expect a tariff of 10%, let's say 7% of American exchanges will generate a modest source of long -term income. Sector prices of 25% on steel, cars, pharmaceutical products and semiconductors collectively approximately 3% of GDP, even without counting semiconductors integrated into American electronic imports should generate a little short-term income. In the absence of compensating the tax reductions and even after having considered the impact of the routing trade around the prices, the prices would probably generate a budgetary consolidation of more than 1% of the American GDP. The resulting slowdown has led the market to expect the Fed to reduce the American policy rate, which makes it less rewarding to have American financial assets in the short term.

2. A recession is not good for American shares, and many foreign investors now hold as many actions as the obligations

Many analysts expect a significant slowdown in the United States in T2 and T2. This should be bad for actions, and the long -term impact of prices on certain actions is unlikely to be positive. Apple, for example, is now faced with a tariff of 20% on imported telephones of China (of the national security case of fentanyl) and a tariff of 10% on phones imported from India, with the risk of more prices. These phones now arrive at US customs at a price from $ 400 to $ 550 (the retail price is obviously higher, but Apple applies its increase to American sales after phones cross the border). This is a tax of $ 40 to $ 110 per iPhone. Part of this will be transmitted to consumers, but some will be absorbed by apple margins. The apple challenge is modest compared to the problems encountered by companies that have to pay the reciprocal (for the moment) 125% price on imports from China as well as the 20% IEPA / Fentanyl rate. The demand for American assets was not, in fact, constant in the face of prices, because the prices have an impact on the value of certain American assets.

3. China held the line.

Trump's first mandate of the first term of Trump was widely directed against China, and China responded to the prices leaving the Yuan sliding. It was a relatively easy pressure valve to be released in 2018 and 2019, because the Yuan began the trade war at a relatively high value (6.4 for about the dollar) and China was comfortable leaving the yuan to fall to 7 or even a little beyond. A weak yuan in turn led other Asian currencies to fall in sympathy.

But with the Yuan already at long -term low (approximately 7.3), China was reluctant to allow the Yuan to move and disturb the (modest) rally of Chinese active ingredients observed in 2025.

China may also think that it is better to ensure that American importers do not obtain a discount on Chinese goods or to be simply happy to allow the current dollar weakness to reduce the renminbi weighted by trade. Whatever the reason for Chinas, the absence of a political decision of China to put the Yuan into play contributed to limiting the weakness of the dollar.

4. Europe has obtained a vote.

Trump's initial trade supposed, more or less, that the commercial partners of the Americas would not change their policies in a way that has made their currencies more attractive. It turned out to be wrong. Germany has abandoned its self-imposed austerity policy and has enabled more loans for both investments in its safety and investments in its infrastructure. Sweden too. Even the Irish people are now ready to spend a little more for the defense. Budgety supplies in Europe previously northern Europe should help support European growth and also increase the supply of the most denominated financial assets in Euro (the supply of BUNDSLONG's term bonds issued by the Federal Government Germanys has dropped from global demand for exchange reserves in Euro Labels, not to mention the global demand for European security and public assets coming from the two public sources and private).

5. America (or America alone) policies have reduced the global attraction of the dollar.

Trump (maybe surprisingly) wants the dollar to remain the reserve currency of the world. * But its reckless prices and threats and its threats against the American allies have potentially introduced a little risk premium in dollar assets (or a greater term premium in the American Treasury obligations). An United States that is negotiated is less holding an asset accepted by the dollar payment network of a little less value (even if the dollar can always be used to pay payments between third parties). And if the American allies fear that they will be forced by a first president of America to pay the warranty provided by an alliance with the United States thanks to a tax on its American assets, well, this makes claims in dollars in the United States a little more risky.

In addition, some major state institutions are potentially faced with pressure so as not to invest so much in the United States if the United States threatens their institutions of origin. If the United States will not respect the independence of Canada, should Canadian public pensions be so invested in the United States? If the United States will not respect Danish sovereignty, should Danish pensions and reservations be invested in dollars? Do Norway (which has a large sovereign fund) and Sweden (which have public pension funds) maintain their Scandinavian neighbor? There are many inherited surpluses stored in Europe as well as in Asia.

There is, of course, the question of whether a China that is no longer negotiated with the United States will continue to keep 55% of its official reserves (see the annual report in 2023 of SAFE 2023) and a much higher share of the asset base in foreign currency of its state banks in dollars.

In a sense, the recent weakness of dollars is too determined.

There is also the simple fact that the dollar was exceptionally strong and therefore the chances was that it would fall at some point. The balance of flows around the dollar required ever increasing entries from the rest of the world to ever more swollen values ​​of the actions of the dollar and the United States-the so-called American exceptionalism exchange.

And this trade was starting to show his age even before Donald Trump's election (see James Aitken).

The 2023-24 dollar was at a level that involved an American export base in constant struggle.

It is also at a level that involved a constantly increasing trade deficit.

Dollar Force even weighed on offshore income flows generated by US global digital platform companies – IP exports and IED profits were as part of American GDP.

But the slowdown in dollars was still a little surprised.

What could be more, even with the recent slide, the dollar is still quite strong by almost all measures.

CNY 7.2, KRW 1400, JPY 140; Anyone who remembers dollars' levels against large Asian currencies five years ago would say that these low levels for the dollar (despite somewhat exaggerated affirmations that float towards the end of the world reign in dollars).

In a certain sense, however, the main force of force in dollars is that the countries most exposed to the trade in Asia are themselves confronted with a great shock, and unlike Europe, they do not seem attached to a great budgetary response.

They are therefore faced with a little dilemma if their currencies pass from the repatriation of past investments and coverage flows, even if world trade slows down.

Taiwan is an excellent example. Private Taiwanese investors have accumulated massive dollar assets (mainly obligations and bonds of companies strongly) and they have generally not covered this exhibition (coverage has been expensive, and it is difficult for the whole world to be covered against the dollar when the United States finances its external dollar deficit).

And thus covering the flows of excessive life insurance companies could exert upward pressure on the Taiwan dollar, as on Monday. The real question then becomes the weakness of the weakness of the dollar for the central bank of Taiwan (the central bank of China) and how will the American treasury react if Taiwan engages on a large scale, unilateral intervention on the foreign exchange market to limit the pressure on the Taiwan dollar, and in the process of keeping the dollar artificially strong?

This story is not over,

