Officials are updating their 20 -year -old containment plans if the UK is fighting. Photo: Alarmy

Keir Starmer ordered public officials to update the British's highest secret plan for direct attacks, with concerns that the state was not prepared.

Public officials were asked to update the 20 -year -old accident plan for how the government would respond to the declaration of war, and the existing documents were badly rescued.

Existing strategies are not currently old, and there are no major risks such as cyber attacks or missile attacks on important national infrastructure such as gas terminals, submarine cables, power plants and transport hubs.

It also includes how to protect the cabinet and royal members, how resources are stocked, and details on how to broadcast public service.

This plan includes a British strategy for the UK, a nuclear warhead, an existing missile or cyber attack.

Keir Starmer met with British soldiers at the Salisbury Plain of Wiltshire in 2022 and saw Ukrainian soldiers training. Photo: Alarmy

The government explains how to find a shelter outside the downward street bunker or London and how the exhibition government should operate.

Strategies for Country Road, Rail Networks, Courts and Internet are all included in the highest secret strategy documents.

Kremlin officials repeatedly threatened the UK with a direct attack on support for Ukraine.

According to Telegraph, the updated Defense Defense Plan set a strategy shortly after attacking the UK by hostile foreign countries.

This plan is created by the Director of Elasticity.

Officials are concerned about the hit of the Gas Terminal and the UK's nuclear power plants, and the long -term long -term security, health, environmental and economic impacts have increased significantly.

The risk assessment published in January found that a successful attack could lead to civilian deaths and emergency service members.

Separately, the ministers are investigating whether the UK should invest in its own missile defense ability similar to what Israel used.

The government's strategic defense review will be temporarily published.

The government spokesman said: The United Kingdom has a strong plan for various potential emergencies developed and tested for many years.

