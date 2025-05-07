Trump says that the bombing of Yemen stops as Oman confirms the American ceasefire | News Israel-Palestine Conflict





Oman says that the brokers are running between Washington and Houthis, says that none of the parties will target the other.

President Donald Trump announced that the United States abandoned his daily bombing of Yemen on the basis of an understanding with the Houthis, because Oman confirms that he has negotiated a cease-fire between Washington and the armed group.

The Houthis announced to us that they no longer wanted to fight. They just don't want to fight, and we will honor this, and we will stop the attacks, journalists in the White House told Trump on Tuesday at a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Trump said the Yemeni group aligned by Iran had capitulated and promised not to carry out attacks against the expedition. He launched these attacks in October 2023 shortly after the start of the Gaza war, saying that the attacks were in favor of the Palestinians.

I will accept their word and we will stop the bombing of the Houthis, with immediate effect, said the American president.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said the two parties had accepted a cease-fire.

After recent discussions and contacts led by the Sultanate of Oman with the United States and the competent authorities in Sanaa, in the Republic of Yemen, with the aim of de-escalation, the efforts led to a cease-fire agreement between the two parties, he wrote in an article on X.

In the future, none of the parties will target the other, including American ships, in the Red Sea and the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, guaranteeing freedom of navigation and the fluid flow of international commercial shipment.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, member of the Houthis Supreme Political Council, wrote in an article on X that the announcement of the judgment of the assault of the Americas against Yemen will first be evaluated on the ground.

Yemen's operations were and are still supporting Gaza to stop assault and provide help, he added, suggesting that the group would not stop attacks against Israel.

Washington, DC, Al Jazeeras Mike Hanna reports said that the US State Department said that the agreement was not linked to the conflict between Israel and the Houthis.

The US State Department has been specified that the agreement relates directly to Houthi operations on the Yemen coast, in particular with regard to American delivery, he said.

The announcement of the ceasefire comes a few hours after the Israeli army launched air strikes at Sanaa airport, inflicting devastating damage and making it inoperable.

Dozens of Israeli war planes have also launched several waves of large -scale night strikes on the vital port of Yemens de Hodeidah in what Israel said an answer after the Houthis hit the perimeter of Tel Avivs Ben Gurion International Airport with a ballistic missile.

The American army has launched daily air strikes through Yemen for almost two months, destroying infrastructure and killing dozens of people, including children and civilians.

Al Jazeeras Ali Hashem said it was possible that Iran helped convince the Houthis to defuse their attacks.

Omanis have also been the main mediators between the United States and Iran, and now Houthis and the Americans. There are indications that nuclear talks are progressing, with a shaping frame of sanctions in exchange for nuclear restrictions, he said.

It is possible that the Iranians helped convince the Houthis to defuse, especially if we see this reflected on the Iranian-American talks. It could have been an incentive for nuclear talks faster.

