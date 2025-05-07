Us Blackhawk Pilot found dead on the shore in Honduras, according to the authorities; Police investigating





An American army soldier was found dead on a shore several kilometers from an air base in Honduras this weekend, the authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The body of the 1st lieutenant Marciano Parisano, 25, was found off the Comayagua base, a city in the center-west of the country, said the American army. At 2:00 p.m. local time on May 3, a person said they had found a body on the shores of the Chiquito river, according to a Newsletter from the Hondurian national police. Police immediately went to the scene, police announced, and launched an investigation. During a search in the region, the police found a damaged mobile phone that belonged to Parisano, police said.

Comayagua is about eight kilometers from Soto Cano air base, where Parisano was parked. Parisano was there on leave, the American Embassy said in a statement.

The Hondurian national police said that the agency had already identified suspects in the case and had excluded theft as a potential reason.

The investigation into the death of Parisano is carried out by the Hondurian national police, in coordination with the American Embassy in Honduras and the Criminal Investigations Department of the US Army, said national army and Honduurian police.

1st lieutenant Marciano Parisano. US military

Parisano was a UH-60 Blackhawk pilot with the 1st battalion, 228 aviation regiment, said the army. He graduated from West Point in 2023, then attended the training school in aviation at Fort Novosel in Alabama. He obtained the rank of the 1st lieutenant on November 27, 2024. The Soto Cano air base was his first service station.

During his military career, Parisano received the National Defense Service medal, the army service ribbon, the competence badge of the German armed forces [gold]Aerial assault badge and “army aviation wings,” said the army.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the Parisano family and our Soto Cano family while we mourn the loss of the 1st lieutenant Marciano Parisano,” said US military colonel Daniel Alder, joint commander of the Bravo operational force, in a statement.

Kerry Breen

Kerry Breen is editor-in-chief of CBSNEWS.com.

