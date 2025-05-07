The United States and China are launching official commercial discussions





Washington and Beijing will hold their first commercial talks this week since US President Donald Trump launched a trade war against China that rocked the financial markets and triggered concerns about supply chains.

The Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer will meet their Chinese counterparts in Geneva this week. China has said that vice-president He Lifeng, its senior economy official, would lead its delegation.

The meeting will be the first high-level interaction between the two parties since the vice-president Han Zheng attended the inauguration of Trumps in January.

Bessent told Fox News on Tuesday evening that the two teams would meet on Saturday and Sunday. He said they had a common interest in talking because the high level of prices was not durable. But he warned that discussions would be an effort to reduce tensions rather than negotiations on a broader trade agreement.

My feeling is that it will be a question of de -escalation, not the Big Trade agreement, said Bessent during the interview. We must defuse before we can move forward.

The meeting marks the first real effort to tackle the trade war which saw Washington impose a tariff of 145% on imports from China and Beijing to slap a reprisal rate of 125% on American products.

This is the first positive sign for companies that have been concerned with the record level of the prices that both sides have placed themselves. It also comes after Trump on several occasions said that the countries held negotiations, which were contradicted by his own team.

We all knew that the United States and China should re-engage, but today's announcement of a face-to-face meeting in front of Geneva at such a high-end level is larger than expected, said Wendy Cutler, a former American trade official who is now vice-president of the Asia Society Policy Institute.

Cutler warned that it was important to keep the expectations in check, saying that it was much easier to impose prices against each other than to work together on a joint plan to re -engage and stabilize relationships.

Washington and Beijing had been mired in an impasse. Trump wanted to speak directly to its president of a counterpart Xi Jinping, but China had clearly indicated that it would not hold a leading level to start negotiations.

Beijing had previously declared that the United States should reduce prices as a prerequisite for negotiations, but seemed to soften its position last week when the state media said that there would be no trouble talking to Washington.

Asked about Fox News on which side asked for the meeting, Bessent said: there is no first call, there are a lot of contact points over time.

Before the congress on Tuesday, the Secretary of the Treasury said to the legislators on Tuesday, although the administration is negotiating with 17 of his 18 major trade partners, he had had no interview with Beijing.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said Beijing had decided to speak after the US officials recently hinted at a possible relief of prices and sent messages on their desire to negotiate.

Based on an in-depth consideration of global expectations, its own interests and calls for American companies and consumers, China has decided to agree to engage with the United States, the ministry said in a statement.

He also warned that the United States does not use talks as a coercion and blackmail cover. Note that other countries already negotiated with the Trump administration, the ministry has added: it should be noted that appeasement does not bring peace and that the compromise does not gain respect.

Last month, Trump launched a world's stock market sale after imposing reciprocal prices of up to 50% on almost all American business partners. He then lowered the levies to a basic line of 10% for 90 days.

The Trump administration also said that it was preparing to announce more prices in several sectors it considers important. In recent weeks, he has launched national security probes that could lead to samples from fleas and consumer electronics, wood, copper, pharmaceutical products and critical minerals. During the weekend, Trump threatened to put prices on foreign films.

