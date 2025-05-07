British business activities will fall for the first time since October 2023. US trade deficit hit record; FTSE 100S Record Run continues





British business activities are the first to fall for the first time since October 2023, as trade tensions hurt the economy.

Newsflash: Business activities across the UK fell for the first time in 18 months. Trade War is afraid of the British economy.

According to a polling manager poll by the British service company, business activities decreased in April, resulting in a 17 -month growth and contracting a wider private sector.

The new order of service companies has been reduced since last month's covid-19 pandemic, since February 2021, the export has been the fastest since the covid-19 Pandemic faced activities.

S & P Global, a data provider, said that survey respondents have widely mentioned risk avoidance among customers in response to the rise of global economic uncertainty and widely mentioned expenditures among customers.

As a result, S & P Global UK Services PMI Business Activity Index fell to 49.0 in April and fell from March 52.5, the lowest read value since January 2023. Reading less than 50 indicates contraction.

The PMI report says:

Many companies have reportedly reported domestic demand conditions, but according to the latest survey, new work in overseas markets has been significantly reduced.

The shrinkage rate was the most steep for only four years, and most surveys were related to the influence of global trade tension.

S & P Global has also reported that the British private sector in the UK also signed a contract last month.

The British PMI complex output index, which tracks the manufacturing industry, fell to 48.5 in April, down to less than 50.0 changes for the first time in March 51.5.

Time to summarize

The 17 -month expansion of the UKS service sector ended in April as uncertainty made by Donald Trumps Tariff War struck new commands and exports.

According to a polling manager's poll in the service business, the US Presidential Customs Campaign was sent cold through this sector, which took about three -quarter of the British economy, striking business confidence in the outlook for the next few years.

Export sales in the service sector were particularly conquered, and during the Covid Pandemic period, the total new work in overseas has decreased at the fastest speed since February 2021.

Small domestic service companies also rated the tax increase by the minister, Rachel Reeves, and fired workers at a faster rate in April.

The headline, which fell from April 49.0 and March 52.5, was the lowest since January 2023, the S & P Global UK Services PMI activity index. Scores of 50.0 or later indicate expansion.

As US companies launched to import products before new tariffs came into force, the US trade deficit expanded to record level in March.

The British and India agreed to long -range trade transactions that ministers will add $ 4.8 billion annually to the British economy by 2040.

The contract promises to benefit from the UKS automotive and alcoholic industry, which are struggling with the US Donald Trump tariff.

According to the Business Department, Indie As tariffs on the British whiskey and jeans are half half in half in half in half, half half in half in half, half half in half in half in half in half in half.

The UK's automobile sales decreased by 10% in April, which declined against the weak economic background and weakened consumer confidence.

Ford, Mattel and Ferrari both warned that tariffs would eat for their benefit.

The Irish government has revised its economic outlook as the global trade uncertainty caused by the US President's tariff adjustment threatens growth.

Canada is expected to fall into a recession this year due to the US trade war.

The record time is a bit longer in the longest run winning record in the UK's stock market!

London's FTSE 100 Blue Chip Stock Index finished 1 point (0.07%) at 8597 points.

This means that Footshi has now risen 16 consecutive times, extending the record at the end of last week.

Gold miners led the FTSE 100 Riser today, 5,2%of Endabor mining, 4.7%for Frez Nilo, and Sainsburys (3.4%), a supermarket chain.

The rally has recovered all the losses that FTSE experienced in early April, and plunged to 7,544 points in the market panic after the tariff on the day of Donald Trump's liberation.

Recovery began when the president had a U-turn and delayed most of the tariffs for 90 days.

SCOTT BESSENT Finance Minister is in the middle of negotiations with the 17 largest trading partners today, according to the US.

BESSENT explained that the trade transaction timing will depend on our trade partners in testimony of financial services and the general government.

He added:

As Ive said before, there are 18 very important transactions. We are currently negotiating with 17 trading partners. China we haven't participated in negotiations yet.

About 97%or 98%of our trade deficit is in 15 countries, 18%of the countries are major trading partners, and it will be surprised if there are no 80%or 90%of those who have been completed by the end of the year.

The FTSE 100, which has risen in the last 15 sessions, scored two points in 8593 points today.

Returning to Frankfurt, a few hours after Friedrich Merz lost his first vote, the stock was restored after winning the second voting to become the next German prime minister.

DAX has now fallen 0.4%. The Euro was $ 1.136, a half -cent from the US dollar.

On Thursday, the British lending agency announced a cut for mortgage contracts to reduce borrowing costs on Thursday.

Some mortgage products are reducing up to 0.3 percentage points nationwide. In other words, the rate starts at 3.84%.

Reductions are currently offered nationwide for the first time since September 2024, the first buyer fee of less than 4%.

The minimum buyer fee is 3.94%, and the 60% loan price (LTV) is a 1,499 fee.

If Donald Trump maintains tariffs in the European Union, Ireland is trying to slow growth.

The Ministry of Finance has announced a new prediction, and the growth of the Irish domestic economy is expected to slow to 2%at 2.5%if 10%of tariffs on US imports or tariffs are removed from the European Union this year.

Wall Street was opened in red, and all of the main indexes are low in early transactions.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 273 points or 0.66%drop in 40,945 points

39 points or 0.7%drop in S & P 500: 5,611 points

NASDAQ composite: 160 points or 0.9%drop in 17,684 points

Sharefitch: The trade war will push Canada this year to the economic downturn.

Ratings Agency Fitch predicts that the trade war with the United States will push Canada this year to push and strengthen unemployment.

In today's new report, Fitch predicted that the US tariffs caused a recession to the new Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Fitch predicted a decrease of 3/4 from April to June this year, and in 2025, the average annual growth rate is only 0.1%.

The agency adds:

The rapidly changing tariffs and trade environments in the United States have a direct impact on Canadian exports, and the US GDP growth is slow. This will have a negative impact on the labor market. FITCH is expected to increase the unemployment rate by more than 8%.

Shareuk and India Clinch Trade Trade Trade Trade Trade Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (right) and Secretary of State Jonathan Reynolds Reynolds) visited the February photo: Anushre FadnaVis/Reuters.

The United Kingdom has secured the largest trade agreement by agreeing with the free trade contract with India after BREXIT.

The British Business Department says the contract is a big economic victory in the UK and will reduce the tariffs of India on major products such as whiskey, cosmetics and medical devices.

The contract is expected to increase quantum trade to 25.5 billion in the long run (I think until 2040).

Jonathan Reynolds Business and Sales Secretary of State say:

We start new trade trading with the fastest growing economy in the world, providing billions of billions for the British economy and wages, and unlocking the growth of every corner, from high -end manufacturing in the north to Scotland's whiskey distillery.

During the global uncertainty, the practical approach to global trade that provides stability to business and consumers is important at any time.

Under the agreement, the Indie As tariffs on the UK whiskey and Jin will be reduced in half half in half half in half in half in half in half in half in half from 150%to 40%until the contract decrease to 40%by 10 years, and half of half is half half in half, and the car tariff will move from 100%to 10%depending on the quota.

Other British products with decreased tariffs include cosmetics, aerospace, lamb, medical devices, salmon, electrical machinery, soft drinks, chocolate and biscuits.

In return, the UK will cut Indian production duties, including foods, shoes and frozen shrimp.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed him.

This breakthrough contract will further deepen our comprehensive strategic partnership, and will promote trade, investment, growth, job creation and innovation in all of our economy.

I am happy to talk to my friend pm @keir_starmer. In historical milestones, India and the United Kingdom successfully completed an ambitious and mutually beneficial free trade agreement with a double donation agreement. This breakthrough contract will deepen our deepening.

-Narendra modi (@NARENDRAMODI) May 6, 2025 SHAREUS Trading Return Hit War Seasoning

Bit: According to the new data, we confirm that the US trade deficit has risen to a record level in March.

Censud Bureau, USA, reported that the American governor and service deficit increased from $ 173 billion in March to $ 14 billion, up to $ 145 billion in $ 123 billion in February.

The increase was $ 41.9 billion in March, an increase of 4.4%, and US exports were $ 278.5 billion, more than 0.2%.

It may be caused by the increase in imports of companies that companies are trying to store before the White House imposes new tariffs on products overseas in April.

According to the report, consumer goods imports increased $ 22.5 billion, while capital goods imports increased $ 3.7 billion, computer accessories increased $ 2 billion, automotive vehicles, parts and engine shipments increased $ 26 billion.

The report also showed that the United States achieved the Netherlands ($ 4.5 billion), southern and central America ($ 3.2 billion), Hong Kong ($ 19.9 billion), the UK ($ 1.2 billion), Singapore ($ 500 million), Brazil (500m) and Saudi Arabia (200m).

However, befics are the European Union ($ 48.3 billion), Ireland ($ 29.3 billion), China ($ 24.8 billion), Mexico ($ 16.8 billion), Switzerland ($ 14.7 billion), Vietnam ($ 14.1bn), Thai (7.7bn), India (7.5bn) It was recorded with (7.5bn) and Germany (7.5bn). ($ 6.8 billion), Japan ($ 5.8 billion), Canada ($ 4.9 billion), Italy ($ 4.4 billion), France ($ 3.9 billion), Malaysia ($ 3.2 billion), Australia ($ 100 billion), Israel ($ 100 billion) and Belgium ($ 100m).

Photo: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

Ferrari, a luxury car manufacturer, has joined the automotive company pack that warns that the US trade war can harm imports.

Ferrari's sales increased 13% over the first three months of this year and operating profits by 23%.

Ferrari's CEO Benedetto Vigna explained:

At the end of the year, in the first quarter of 2025, where there were few increase in delivery, all major metrics recorded two -digit growth, emphasizing the strong profitability of product mix and personalization.

VIGNA added that Ferrari is very excited about what is in the future.

However, this roadmap contains a threat of tariffs, and Ferrari warns that if import tariffs on EU vehicles are introduced to the United States, this year's profitability ratio can be knocked off this year.

Shared

