American intelligence agencies contradict the claims of Trumpa's Tren of Aragua





A declassified memo written by American intelligence agencies contradicts President Donald Trump's claims that the Government of Venezuela controls the Gang Tren of Aragua, an argument he used to expel immigrants to a prison in El Salvador.

The National Intelligence Council service note indicates that the Venezuelan regime of Nicols Maduro allows criminal gangs to operate on its territory but that it does not orchestra the operations of Tren of Araguas in the United States.

While the permissive Venezuelas environment allows TDA to operate, the Maduro regime probably does not have a cooperation policy with ADD and does not lead the Movement and ADD operations in the United States, according to the April 7 memo.

The National Intelligence Director's office published the note in response to a request from the Freedom of Information Act by the Freedom of the Press Foundation, a non -profit organization. The foundation provided a copy to NBC News. Entitled “Venezuela: Examining the regime's ties with Tren of Aragua”, the declassified version of the five -page memo included outings and blackened passages.

The New York Times reported the memo on Monday.

Trump invoked the Extraterrestrial Enemies Act of 1798 after having declared Tren of Aragua an invasion force. The law had only been used in war.

He and the administration officials said that the Gang Tren of Aragua operated under the direction and management of the Venezuelan regime.

Venezuelan president Nicols Maduro.

ADD undertakes hostile actions and carried out an irregular war against the territory of the United States both directly and in the direction, clandestine or other, of the Maduro regime in Venezuela, Trump wrote in his proclamation invoking the act.

The law has been used Tosumally Venezuelans and other immigrants in a Salvador prison. The prison is known for its brutal and abusive conditions.

The intelligence community declared that it had based its judgment on Tren of Aragua on Venezuelan actions responsible for the application of laws demonstrating that the regime deals with ADD as a threat; A worried mixture of cooperation and confrontation, rather than descending directives characterizing the regimes linked to other armed groups; and the decentralized composition of ADD which would make such a relationship in a logistically.

The memo noted that FBI analysts had a slightly different point of view, even if they were largely agree with the evaluation of other intelligence agencies. FBI analysts assess certain representatives of the Venezuelan government facilitate the migration of members of the ADD from Venezuela to the United States and use members as indicators of Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and the United States to advance what they consider as Maduro Regimes objective to destabilize governments and compromise public security in these countries, said Memo.

Peruvian police transfers a man who would be a member of Tren from Aragua to Lima in 2023.Cris Bouruncle / AFP via Getty Images File

The Washington Post first reported on the existence of the service note, and before that, the Times reported that intelligence has questioned the claims on the cartel and its links with the Venezuelan government.

The Trump administration has strongly criticized the media coverage of the issue as deception and announced of flight surveys linked to post and hours reports. The Ministry of Justice cited the media reporting as a momentum to retreat the leak investigations of Backlimitson.

Lauren Harper, from the Freedom of the Press Foundation, said that the service note undermines that the administrations claim that the information contained in the document could pose a danger to public security.

The Trump administration said that the flight of this note was so dangerous that it required to open criminal surveys and create new, more strict rules around the media leaks, Harper said in an email. We wanted to see if this was true or if the Ministry of Justice weakened the protections of journalists to help hide a document that the public has an obvious right to see.

The declassified note not only shows that the Maduro regime does not direct the Venezuelan gang Tren of Aragua, but it shows that the rules of the new doj's media are an excuse to target journalists, she said.

But the director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, said that the information media turned and manipulated intelligence assessments on foreign criminal gangs operating in the United States to undermine the president's agenda to ensure the security of the American people.

Illegal immigrant criminals have violated, tortured and murdered Americans, and yet the propaganda media continue to operate as apologists for them, she said in an email relayed by a spokesperson.

The Office of the National Intelligence Director subsequently published a declaration saying that it fully supports the evaluation that the foreign terrorist organization, Tren of Aragua, acts with the support of the Maduro regime, and therefore subject to the arrest, the detention and the abolition of foreign enemies in the United States.

During a hearing of the House Intelligence Committee in March, Gabbard told legislators that there were contradictory results on the links between the gang and the regime. There are various assessments that come from different elements of the intelligence community, she said.

The classification democrat of the intelligence committee, representative Jim Himes of Connecticut, and the Democratic representative Joaquin Castro of Texas, also a member of the committee, praised the press release and said that he had written a letter last month to Gabbard asking him to declass him.

The legislators argued that the declassified assessment had strengthened the conclusion of a federal judge last week that the use of administrations of the Act on Extraterrestrial enemies linked to the Gang Tren in Aragua was illegal.

The members of the Democrats Congress also wrote that the director Gabbard should explain why his public descriptions of this intelligence had not corresponded to the conclusions of CI.

They added: The most fundamental responsibility of the director of national intelligence is to tell the truth in power and, as far as possible, the American people.

Asked about the declassified note, the republican president of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, said in an email that he fully supports the Trumps of tireless efforts to protect the Americans against the brutal thugs who seek to invade our homeland and to terrorize the American people.

Cotton added that he is impatiently awaiting journalists “questioning his Democratic friends to explain why they continue to defend foreigners who seek to harm their voters”.

Mark Warner of Virginia, the deranged democrat of the Senate intelligence committee, said that the note has shown that the Maduro regime was not a sponsor of Tren from Aragua.

It is extremely worrying to see the assessments of the DNI non-partisan intelligence community, he said in a statement. It is even more alarming to see this happening in the context of an effort to give Donald legs prevailing on unconstitutional attempts to expel migrants without regular procedure.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote in an editorial on the Fox News website that he was not relevant if Tren of Aragua acted on the orders of the Maduro regime, arguing that the regime had favored its growth.

Whether ADD assistant exclusively, smuggling drugs and illegal immigrant traffic on our borders on the orders of Venezuelan leaders, or self-enrichment freelancers, it is next to the point, he wrote. He killed on behalf of a hostile foreign government, that the government favored its growth and that the government has encouraged him to invade the United States to advance his interests.

Correction (May 6, 2025, 7 p.m. HE): a previous version of this article has misized the family name of the classification democrat of the Senate Intelligence Committee. He's Mark Warner, not Warren.

