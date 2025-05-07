India's hail has gained mobility from new trade transactions, but the UK emphasizes that immigration systems are not affected.





The Indian government announced today that the major trade transactions that have signed a contract with the UK will provide “greater global mobility for young Indians,” and expand British opportunities.

Image Credit: The Wikipediate British government explained that it is a key stage of mission to grow a breakthrough agreement, increase the standard of living, and invest more money in people's pockets.

Douglas Alexander, Secretary of State and Trade and Trade, told House members in a statement in a statement that the contract was not affected by the British point -based immigration system. He emphasized that later this agreement deals with temporary business mobility, not immigration and coincides with existing British practices.

The main feature of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) emphasized by the Indian government is that Indian workers who are temporarily published in the UK are exempt from paying the UK social security donation for up to three years.

The Indian government said in a free trade agreement (FTA) press release: “In unprecedented achievements, India has obtained exemptions to Indian workers temporarily temporarily in the UK.

The press release is “FTA alleviates the mobility of professionals, including partners and partners of independent professionals such as partners and yoga instructors, musicians and chefs in the organization, partner, partner, or assignee in the organization.”

According to the Indian government, the FTA will hold a tremendous opportunity for talented and skilled young Indians in the UK.

Talking about the opposition parties of the House of Representatives today, conservative MP Harriett Baldwin said that the details of the Double Donation Convention were excluded from the minister's statement and were not mentioned in the British government. She asked the minister if the contract would be a significant cost for the British taxpayer, and to the minister if it would be 20% cheaper for a British company to hire Indian workers against British workers.

“For example, would the British restaurant chain in India can not pay national insurance to the chef, and the next door next door can be paid to curry chefs? [] The government is literally taxing British workers, but is reduced for Indian workers. [] BALDWIN says this transaction seems to be assisting Indian labor by weakening British workers. ”

The minister responded with conviction that the Double Donation Convention was a mutual contract that would help India's British workers. Douglas Alexander says this contract will only include specific and limited Indian businessmen groups for three years, and these workers will still have to pay immigration health surcharge. He also stated that the UK already has a social security agreement similar to various countries and transaction blocks, including the EU and the United States.

The minister emphasized that trade transactions do not affect point -based systems and apply only to business mobility. “Her more immigration issues raised by Hon. Lady, I can be sure that the deal is not affected by the point -based system.The point -based system was not affected by the contract we struck today. We will benefit.

Douglas Alexander later responded to the additional questions of the conservative MP additional questions that the UK did not give a visa or created a new path as part of trade transactions. He added: “The existing business mobility route has been expanded to allow highly experienced and experienced professionals to cover the additional sectors, but in order to qualify for this path, experts must meet the strict standards for professional experiences and qualifications.”

