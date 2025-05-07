These Chinese manufacturing products could soon be difficult to find in the United States





Chinese goods expeditions to the United States plunge, increasing the potential disruption of the supply chain that could empty store shelves this summer, some experts warned.

While the American prices up to 145% on Chinese imports set up, the supplies of a wide range of products could start to decrease later this summer while the retro-school and vacation expenses warm up. Experts warn that the sharp drop in commercial activity could lead to shortages of COVID-19 type products, including goods assembled in the United States or elsewhere that use China materials or inputs.

Many American retailers rushed to accumulate their stocks before President Trump's samples, leading to a recent increase in imports. Imports have since slowed down, with a number of retailers who have reported orders on clothing, babies and other items that would generally go to American ports.

“Once this traction effect is fading, American companies may face inventory deficits and replenishment challenges, in particular for return to school and vacation products,” analysts of the TD Cowen investment bank in a research note that evaluated the impact of prices on supply chains.

“Companies and products with a strong exposure to China and its manufacture are the most at risk of shortages,” they added.

According to the financial company, the types of goods whose supplies have been removed as supply companies include computers, cars, mobile phones and electric storage batteries. The financial company cited the data from the port of Los Angeles, which, with the port of Long Beach, receives around 40% of all imports from Asia.

According to Flexport, a management chain management company in China in the United States. The so-called “virgin navigations” or the trips canceled to the port of Los Angeles went to 17 in May, from only six in April, found TD Cowen.

What does the United States matter from China?

There is a wide range of goods that American sellers import from China and which risk the most rare due to the trade war.

“Among them, toys are distinguished as particularly vulnerable, which raises concerns concerning potential shortages during the critical holiday season,” noted TD Cowen analysts.

Here are some China products that could soon be difficult to find in the United States following prices, according to the analysis of TD Cowen.

Down feathers: the United States imports $ 1.9 billion in feathers from China. This represents 77% of the total supply imported from the country down. Down is commonly used for insulation in duvets and outdoor clothes.

Toys, games and sports equipment: more than $ 30 billion in toys, games and sports equipment sold in the United States are imported from China. This represents just over 73% of the country's total imports in the category. The trade war could spell shortages in toys for children to come, warned of experts, as well as President Trump.

Textile art: The United States imports $ 8.6 billion in textile art from China. This represents more than half of all the textile arts that the country imports from abroad.

Shoes: the United States depend on China for shoes. It is a value of $ 9.8 billion, or 36% of shoes sold in the United States. The giant of sports clothes Adidas for one, warned that it expects to increase prices for American customers due to prices.

Cutlery: Dinner utensils made in China could also start to become rare. The United States imports $ 3.1 billion in covers and metallic tools in the country.

Glass of glass: almost 30% of American glassware imports and other glass products come from China.

Furniture and bedding: $ 18.5 billion in furniture and bedding come from China. This represents 28% of all American imports in the category.

Clothes: $ 17.3 billion in clothing is imported from China. This includes knit or hook clothes (almost $ 10 billion) and non -tricus clothes ($ 7.3 billion).

Beyond the higher costs for consumer goods, companies in a range of industries could cope with other challenges related to prices, according to TD Cowen.

For example, the United States imported $ 124 billion in electric machines; $ 82 billion in nuclear reactors, boilers and other machines; $ 12 billion in iron or steel goods; And $ 19.3 billion in China plastics each year, according to data from the International Trade Administration.

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a journalist based in New York for CBS Moneywatch covering small businesses, the workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finances.

