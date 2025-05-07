Trump says we stop the military campaign against the Houthis





The United States interrupted its air strike campaign against the Houthis in Yemen, President Donald Trump announced on May 6, citing promises of the rebel group that it will cease to attack commercial shipping routes.

Nicknamed the Operation Rough Rider, the campaign against the Houthis attracted war and air force drones and the Air Force in the region, which have reached 1,000 targets and killed hundreds of Houthi fighters since the beginning of March 15, according to the American army. The strikes were underway on May 5, defense officials said, and the Israeli army bombed the Houthis on May 6 for the second consecutive day in retaliation for a strike of Houthi ballistic missiles at Tel Avivs airport, the Israeli defense forces said.

We will stop the bombing of Houthis with an effect immediately, Trump told journalists.

Following the comments of Trump, Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, said his country had negotiated a “cease-fire agreement” which “led to the end of the conflict between the two parties”.

“In the future, neither of the two parties will target the other, including American ships, in the Red Sea and the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, guaranteeing freedom of navigation and the fluid flow of international commercial shipment,” he wrote on X.

The Houthis have published a statement saying that they would continue their pressure campaign against Israel. US officials suggested that the agreement did not apply to Houthi attacks against Israel.

This is the Red Sea, the attack on the ships, “the journalists the spokesperson for the State Department, Tammy Bruce, told journalists.

A super Hornet US Navy F / A-18 flies in training with an American Stratotanker of the Air Force KC-135 in the area of ​​responsibility of the American central command, April 5, 2025. US Air Force Photo by the staff sergeant. Gerald R. Willis

Defense secretary Pete Hegseth, who went to the siege of Centcom in Tampa, Florida, May 6, republished Trump's remarks on X. “Peace through action,” he added in a subsequent position of social media referring to the agreement.

The Pentagon has returned questions about the White House agreement. The National Security Council did not respond to a request for comments.

Trump's surprise announcement, made from the oval office during a bilateral with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, came only a few hours after open source intelligence analysts have noted radio-radio monitoring and radio communications showing the Air Force B-52 bombers to the Pacific Ocean in the direction of Diego Garica, a small island in the Indian Océan. Six B-2 bombers were deployed in Diego Garcia at the end of March and launched strikes on Yemen. It is not clear if the B-52 moved to join the campaign against the Houthis or if the move was part of a rotation of the bombardier prefini's work force.

USS Harry S. Truman and USS Carl Vinson's aircraft carriers both operate in the waters near Yemen in a rare demonstration of strength. The F-16s of the 55th expeditionary hunting squadron, based in Shaw Air Force, SC, were deployed in the region last month, joining other Air Force fighters, attack planes and bombers in the region. At least six MQ-9 harvesters were lost in the current campaign against the Houthis that started on March 15. On May 6, after the announcement of the ceasefire, an F / A-18 navy crashed from the Truman bridge as he tried to land the third Super Hornet lost by the carrier when he deployed. The two airplanes of the plane suffered minor injuries, said the navy. The Pentagon said the plane had not been shot by the Houthis.

During the American strike campaign, there were allegations of dozens of civilian victims of the Houthi and non -governmental groups, which Centcom said it was investigating.

The Houthis have been attacking international navigation in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Strait of Bab El-Mandeb since the end of 2023 in response to the War of Israel against Hamas in Gaza. The Houthi attacks have struck commercial ships, leading to a great drop in shipping to the Red Sea, which connects to the Mediterranean Sea via the Suez Canal, forcing the trade traffic to redirect Africa.

“It was still a mission of freedom of navigation,” said Secretary of State Marco Rubio to the Oval Office. “It is a band of people with advanced weapons that threatened worldwide navigation, and work was what it stops, and if it will stop, then we can stop.”

The US military has engaged in a long military campaign against the Houthis under the Biden administration, and Trump has intensified it, including attacks on Houthi leaders.

Trump said the Houthis communicated to the United States that they no longer wanted to fight, we will honor this and stop the attacks.

They have capitulated … They say they will not explode ships anymore, “said Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.airandspaceforces.com/trump-us-halting-military-campaign-houthis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos