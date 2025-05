Canada trade is moving away from the United States in the midst of trade tensions | International trade

New data show that imports and exports with the United States fall while Canada is extending trade relations with other countries.

Canada's trade with the United States fell in March, but an increase in exports to other countries has contributed to composing the change in decline.

Exports to the United States fell 6.6% over the month, while imports from the United States fell 2.9% in the midst of growing public dissatisfaction with the Ally and a long-standing trading partner in Canadas, according to data published by Statistics Canada on Tuesday.

Total exports dropped 0.2% in March mainly on lower prices, while imports dropped by 1.5%.

Canada’s trade deficit increased from $ 1 billion dollars ($ 1.4 billion) in February to 367 million Canadian dollars (US $ 506 million) in March. Its trade surplus with the United States fell to 6.1 billion Canadian dollars (8.4 billion US dollars).

This drop was almost entirely offset by a significant increase in exports to countries other than the United States, said the agency, highlighting a 24.8% increase in shipments abroad. Canada has increased gold exports to the United Kingdom, crude oil to the Netherlands and various products to Germany.

Exports of motor vehicles and parts have also increased in the middle of the American rates targeting the automotive sector. Exports of pharmaceutical products and uranium to the United States as well as pork to Asian markets have decreased. Natural gas exports have also dropped.

Steel exports have dropped while aluminum exports increased for a fourth consecutive month. Steel imports have decreased, but aluminum imports have increased as the two products face 25% of American rates.

Analysts have warned that the complete effects of the prices have not yet been seen. Canada is expected to prepare for the increase in winds to negotiate, because the worst commercial conflicts should take place in the coming quarters, said Marc Ercolao, an TD economy analyst.

Carney and Trump meet

Trade data was published the day Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, to discuss the tentless trade and security ties.

Carney has won the elections of the past few weeks on a commitment to resist Trump and his first program in America. He said that the tense relationship between the two countries can never be the same again.

The United States has imposed large rates on Canadian products in early March before announcing several discounts and exemptions even though prices on cars, aluminum, steel and potash remained in place. Canada has retaliated with countermeasures.

Canada and the United States are the strongest when we work together and work begins now, said Carney on the X social media platform when it arrived in Washington, DC on Monday evening.

