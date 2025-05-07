In the United States to demarcate the Palestinian Affairs Office in Jerusalem, the officials say





In recent years, an office of the United States Embassy in Jerusalem has had a direct communication line with Washington. This should point out that the United States considered Palestinian problems important and considered the West Bank occupied by the Israelis and the Gaza Strip as separated from Israel.

Now, the new American ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, has decided to close this direct channel, according to American officials who spoke under the guise of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. The decision will effectively end the special status of the Palestinian Affairs Bureau at the Embassy, ​​which had sent cables to Washington without having to approve them first by the Embassy leaders.

The cables have gone to the American agencies working on foreign policy and national security. The office, which is in the old building of the Jerusalem Consulate and not at the Embassy, ​​is responsible for maintaining contacts with senior Palestinian officials and reports on Palestinian issues.

This decision is one of Mr. Huckabes' most important decisions since his arrival in Israel in April.

Lourdes Lamela, the head of the Palestinian Affairs Office, was recently informed of the decision of the ambassadors after Mr. Huckabee consulted Secretary of State Marco Rubio, officials said.

Once the State Department was invited to comment on this article on Tuesday morning, the department spokesman Tammy Bruce said at an afternoon press conference that Rubio had decided to merge the responsibilities of the Palestinian Affairs Bureau in the Embassy. She added that Mr. Huckabee would oversee the merger in the coming weeks.

She also said that change in the office was not a reflection on awareness -raising or commitment to educate the inhabitants of the West Bank or in Gaza.

For decades, under republican presidents and democrats, the State Department maintained an embassy in Tel Aviv because the United States did not officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. But the department also exploited an American consulate in Jerusalem, where the United States government has had a diplomatic mission from the Ottoman era.

The first Trump administration recognized Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and moved the United States Embassy there. He closed the consulate operations in Jerusalem. The work on Palestinian issues was then subsumed in the new embassy, ​​and the division was renamed from the Palestinian affairs unit, although it stayed in the old building.

The United States has long pleaded for the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Although the Biden administration did not restore the consulate, it changed the name of the Palestinian business unit at the Palestinian Affairs Bureau in 2022 and restored its unique mechanism to directly report Washington.

The head of the office had the power to approve the cables written by the staff and to send them to the United States, without obtaining authorization from the senior officials of the embassy who had to approve the other cables. The diplomats that worked in this office took care to calibrate the language and the subjects they included in the cables because they did not want senior officials to revoke the power to use this direct channel.

Although we used the separate authority to report on key questions, we had to pay attention to how we formulated it to avoid losing our independence, said Mike Casey, a diplomat who worked on Gaza issues at the Palestinian Affairs Bureau from 2021 until his resignation last year.

The political sensitivity of cable traffic between Jerusalem and Washington increased after the War of Israel-Gaza began in October 2023. Mr. Casey said that senior Embassy officials told most diplomats to stop writing cables, except for short daily updates, but that the Palestinian Affairs Bureau had retained its special authority and Diplomats continued there and sending cables.

Recently, Mr. Huckabee also told the Embassy staff that he would like to meet senior Palestinian officials from Ramallah, the administrative seat of the Palestinian Authority. This is a responsibility generally managed by the head of the Palestinian Affairs Office, officials said. The American ambassador to Israel traditionally does not meet the Palestinian leaders of Ramallah, strengthening that the United States considers the Palestinian authority distinctly from Israel.

In an SMS, Hussein Al-Sheikh, a senior Palestinian official, said he would not comment until the Palestinian management based in Ramallah officially learns the details of the decision.

Hady AMR, who was the American special representative for Palestinian affairs as part of the Biden administration, said that the direct line closure between the Palestinian Affairs Bureau and Washington would undermine diplomats' ability to offer direct and flashless reports.

The closure of this channel will further decrease the credibility and therefore the ability of American diplomats to engage the Palestinian people when we need it, he said.

Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian authority, largely avoided the confrontation with Trump's current administration on his policies and declarations on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, unlike his more combative approach during Mr. Trumps' first administration. At the time, he boycotted American officials.

Mr. Abbas was furious against Mr. Trump for having moved the United States Embassy of Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, reducing the aid to the Palestinians and by closing the official office of Palestinian representative in Washington.

Last week, Huckabee hinted that he would close the direct report chain between the Palestinian Affairs Office and the US State Department.

There must certainly be a unified unit and order with regard to the way things take place at the embassy, ​​Hackabee said at a Jewish News Syndicate conference.

Some former Embassy officials said Hackabes' decision suggested that the United States could support the Israeli annexation of the West Bank, the territory that Palestinians hope to be part of a future Palestinian state.

This is a small step that indicates increasingly alarming trends in American policy towards Palestinians, including the possibility of supporting the Israeli annexation of the West Bank, said Ibrahim Dalalsha, a former member of the high -level staff of the Jerusalem consulate.

In 2017, before Mr. Huckabee became ambassador, he declared that Israel had a title of title in the West Bank and that he challenged the terms of the West Bank and the Regulations.

There is no West Bank, said Huckabee. There is nothing like a regulation, they are communities, they are neighborhoods, cities. There is nothing like an occupation, he added.

Last week, he told Ben Shapiro, the conservative commentator, that the annexation was not a decision for the United States, but he suggested that it would finally take place.

However, Huckabee told members of the US Senate in March that his policies would not be implemented in the Middle East, but rather to those of Mr. Trump. In February, Trump told a press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel that the United States discussed the Israeli annexation of the West Bank with representatives of the Israeli government. At the time, he said that people liked the idea, but said the administration had not yet taken a stand.

Trump added that an advertisement on annexation would probably be made in the following four weeks, but no announcements were made.

Michael Crowley contributed the reports.

