Starmer warned that Trump's tariffs can be wiped on the British industry.

Keir Starmer warned that Donald Trump's tariffs should prioritize the UKS 1 billion pound film industry.

Dame Caroline Dinenage, chairman of the Commons Select Committe for Culture Committee, said the MP would put pressure on ministers on the British trade talks to save billions of dollars in the UK economy.

The Prime Minister is already under pressure from the United States and is under pressure to lower the food standards to abolish the hatred law in the name of a free media for allowing chicken chicken and receiving contracts.

However, the recent success stories of the Disney Snow White Live Action Movies, Caribbean Pirates, Harry Potter, and James Bond Franchise, success stories such as games of thrones taken in the UK, and 100 % tariffs that Trump are threatened with the industry can cause serious harm in the industry.

Open the image in the gallery

Dame Caroline Dinenage (Dominic Lipinski) (PA Archive)

Dame Caroline, former minister of the film industry, said: Last month, the Culture, Media and Sports Commissions warned of our pride in our status as Hollywood, Europe. President Trump's announcement has made the warning too real.

It is not the benefit of an American company that it is more difficult to make a film in the UK. Based on the US IP, investment in British facilities and talents show fantastic profits on both sides of the Atlantic. The minister must urgently prioritize some of the ongoing trade negotiations.

At the same time, the upcoming Creative Industries Division is to grow the domestic sector so that we can thrive in domestic movies and luxury TVs, while we must meet the challenge of internal investments in incentives.

She vowed to use the committee to press the pastors and contacted the Cultural Minister on this issue.

Marcus Ryder, CEO of movie and TV charity organizations, is because the independent: Trumps tariffs can wipe the British industry, so they rely heavily on foreign direct investments in the film produced.

Rider said that dozens of people have contacted him since President Trump announced his existential fear of the future of the industry.

People are worried and anxiety is out of size, he said. Targets are already affected before introduced.

It will block the production house and stroke the entire ecosystem, including the TV industry. But no one knows what tariffs mean. There is a lot of uncertainty.

Trump has announced tariffs on national security sites, claiming that foreign films are at risk to the United States.

However, the disaster of the British economy was underlined due to the British film industry (BFI), published in February.

BFIS Research and Statistics Unit found that film and high -end TV production spending increased 31 % from 2023 in 2024.

Of these, 3.4 BNs (62 %) were spent on high -end television and streaming. Along with the production of feature films, 2.1 billion (38 %) of the total expenditure contributed.

A BFI spokesman said, “BFI is working closely with the British government and British industrial partners and understands the details of the proposal.

Open the image in the gallery

Donald Trum plans to pay 100 % of tarson/Pa (PA Wire) for foreign films.

But the union warns that tariffs will be hit by the industry.

The Bectu Union Officer of Philippa Childs said: the UK is a world -class leader in the film and TV production sectors that hire thousands of talented workers, which are the main growth sectors of the government's industrial strategy.

The tariffs, which come after Kobid and recent slowdown, can only be rusted by the restoring industry and worry about the news for tens of thousands of skilled freelancers who produce films in the UK.

The government must move quickly to defend this important sector and support freelancers who support this important sector due to the issue of essential national economic interests.

Former Minister of Culture, Nicky Morgan, confirmed the success of the British film industry, which was achieved by the independent: presidents, not protectionism, but by consistent incentives for growth and phenomenal British creativity.

It also shows why a separate cultural department is a wise investment in the government for economic growth.

John Whittingale, former Minister of Culture, accused tariffs, cannot be implemented, and would cause practical damage to the film industry.

The official spokesman of the prime minister described the threat of tariffs.

“As we said in general, the introduction of tariffs will be disappointing, but we will always think of Britain's interest in discussions with the United States as a top priority.”

He describes the British film industry as “world -class industry” and “the best of our creativity and culture,” and “the signal of talented people.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/trump-tariffs-film-industry-uk-trade-deal-b2745635.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

