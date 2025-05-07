The United States and China have been organizing the first trade discussions since has prevailed over prices





Trump senior officials will meet their Chinese counterparts in Switzerland this week, the first official trade meeting between the United States and China since President Trump raised prices on Chinese imports at three-digit levels last month.

Scott Bessent, the secretary of the Treasury, and Jamieson Greer, the United States trade representative, plan to meet Chinese officials during a trip to Geneva, where they will discuss commercial and economic issues, according to separate announcements from the office of the commercial representative and the Treasury department.

A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that he Lifeng, Vice-Prime Minister of Economic Policy, would go to Switzerland from Friday to Monday to Monday and maintain Mr. Bessent. Mr. Bessent said on Fox News that talks would take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Reunion could help defuse an economically damaging commercial impasse that has persisted between the biggest economies in the world in a month. In early April, Trump increased the prices on Chinese exports to a minimum of 145%, to punish Beijing for retalling against his previous samples.

While the two parties seem to be interested in reducing these prices, none wanted to take the first step. It is not known how fast the United States and China could conclude any type of agreement, or what its content could be.

The Trump administration criticized China for its role in the contribution of fentanyl and ingredients to make drugs in the United States, as well as a multitude of unfair commercial practices. Mr. Trump and his advisers also censored China for omitting to stick to the terms of a trade agreement that the president negotiated during his first mandate. China, in return, described the prices of Mr. Trumps illegal and unreasonable.

Companies have complained that high prices on both sides of the Pacific have stopped and threaten many American companies to bankruptcy. In the first quarter of this year, the share of goods imported from the United States of China fell to its lowest level in more than two decades, because the trade links between countries are increasingly tense.

Speaking on Tuesday of the White House, during a visit to the Canadian Prime Minister, Trump said the Chinese were impatient from a meeting. They want to meet, and they don't do anything right now, he said.

Asked about the talks in Switzerland, a spokesperson for the Chinese trade ministry said that US officials had continuously disclosed information on adapting pricing measures and had actively transmitted information to China by various channels, in the hope of speaking with China on prices and other problems.

China has carefully evaluated the American information, the spokesman said. Based on global expectations, Chinese interests and calls from American industry and consumers, China has decided to agree to engage with the United States

If the United States wish to solve the problem through negotiations, added the spokesperson, it must face the serious negative impact of unilateral tariff measures on itself and in the world, up to international economic and commercial rules, equity and justice, and rational votes of all areas of life, sincerity in discussions, its bad practices, China and concerns on both sides by an equal consultation.

Mr. Bessent and Mr. Greer should also meet the Swiss president, Karin Keller-Sutter, to discuss a potential trade agreement.

ESWAR PRASAD, a former manager of the International Monetary Fund who is now a professor of economics at Cornell University, said that it was an extremely positive development that the two parties finally put aside their posture and start negotiations. He added that even if a full-fledged trade agreement was unlikely, a de-escalation in itself would have economic and political advantages for the two administrations.

Alan Rapportport contributed the reports.

