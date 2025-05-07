The United States's trade deficit strikes a record in advance on Trump prices





NEW YORK – The American trade deficit skyrocketed a record of $ 140.5 billion in March while consumers and businesses were trying to get ahead of President Donald Trump with federal data showing huge storage of pharmaceutical products.

The deficit which measures the gap between the value of the goods and services that the United States sells abroad against what it buys has almost doubled in the past year. In March 2024, the commerce files show that Gap was just under 68.6 billion dollars.

According to federal data published on Tuesday, US exports for goods and services totaled around 278.5 billion dollars in March, while imports reached nearly $ 419 billion. This increases $ 0.5 billion respectively and $ 17.8 billion, from Trade February.

Consumer goods led to imports increasing by $ 22.5 billion in March. And pharmaceutical products in particular have climbed $ 20.9 billion, noted the American census office and the Bureau of Economic Analysis, reporting fears concerning future withdrawals with an impact on the sector.

Although we know that consumer goods represented control of control, we can now see that pharmaceutical products were $ 20 billion more, almost all imported from Ireland, a note on Tuesday of Oxford Economics analysts. Uncertainty remains high and wider signs of front loading can be visible in the coming months.

Imports flood in American trade wars were deepening abroad. Trump has threatened and imposed a series of steep prices in recent months and a large part of March, in particular, has been filled with anticipation and uncertainty leading to the president of the Liberation Day “on April 2, when he announced new import taxes on almost all the commercial partners of the Americas. With the exception of China, higher rates for many countries have been since many countries have been postponed but other samples.

The White House insists that new prices will help close long-standing commercial deficits (the United States has not sold the rest of the world more than it has been bought since 1975), invigorate manufacturing in America and generate government income. But economists warn significant consequences for businesses, households and economies worldwide under the samples that Trump has offered.

These new prices are already increasing operating costs for companies that depend on a global supply chain which, in turn, will increase prices for a range of goods that consumers buy every day.

The recent increase in imports reflects the efforts of the country's companies to provide foreign products before more rights are triggered. New orders for sustainable products manufactured, for example, jumped from 9.2% to 315.7 billion dollars in March, according to data from the census office published last month.

March's trade deficit exceeds the latest monthly record of $ 130.7 billion reported in January also in the midst of pricing uncertainty after Trump took office, marking more than $ 32 billion compared to December.

All of this has helped reduce economic growth in the first three months of the year. Last week, the Commerce Department indicated that the US gross domestic product or the production of goods and services had dropped at an annual rate of 0.3% from January to March, marking the first decrease in three years.

Imports increased at a total rate of 41% for this period, its fastest rate since 2020, shaving 5 percentage points on the growth of the first quarter. But this increase is likely to be reversed in the second quarter, removing a certain weight on GDP.

