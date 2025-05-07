USS Harry S. Truman: The second US Navy plane is lost in the aircraft carrier





Another fighter plane at Hornet F / A-18 of the USS Harry S. Truman was lost in the Red Sea, the second lost jet of the carrier in just over a week, five people familiar with the problem at CNN.

It is not entirely clear what happened, because the investigation is underway, but two of the people said that there was a kind of failure of the arrests while the jet tried to land on the carrier and that the pilot officer and the weapons systems had to eject. They were recovered by a rescue helicopter and are both alive, but they suffered minor injuries, one of the people said.

The jet crashed into the sea and was not recovered, two of the people familiar with the incident said.

In addition, the rebel Houthi group supported by Iran fired a hit on Truman on Tuesday, four of the people said, despite President Donald Trump announcing an apparent ceasefire with the group a few hours earlier. It is not clear if the two incidents are linked.

The Bureau of the Secretary of Defense referred all the questions about the incidents to the Navy and to the US central command. CNN contacted the navy and Centcom to comment.

The loss of the fighter plane occurs a week after another F / A-18 jet fell over the Truman. This time, the first reports indicated that the Truman made a difficult turn to escape Houthi Fire, which contributed to the fall of the hunting jet.

An individual F / A-18 fighter is more than $ 60 million, according to the navy.

The American naval active ingredients in the Red Sea have been noted several times under the fire of Houthi since the Houthis began their attacks on the Red Sea transport in November 2023. At the beginning of 2024, an American destructive in the Red Sea had to use its nearby weapon system to the phalanx, its last defense line for missile attacks, when a Houthi cruise missile has come from a Mile And therefore the seconds of the impact.

The Truman aircraft carrier in particular, however, was in the grip of problems in the context of its deployment of the Red Sea. In December, another fighter plane F / A-18 operated from the Truman when he was mistakenly dismissed by the USS Gettysburg and crashed in the Red Sea. The two aviators were safely ejected at the time.

Then, in February, the Truman was involved in a collision with a merchant ship near Egypt in the Mediterranean Sea. After the incident, Truman's commander at the time, Captain Dave Snowden was relieved of his duties. Captain Christopher Hill took command of the carrier shortly after.

This story has been updated with additional details.

