The devil is a 'historical' contract for India and England | World News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India has announced a free trade agreement with the UK as “historical” and will further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The agreement was produced since January 2022, and the 14th round was over. But we still have to wait for the details of the transaction.

Keir Starmer welcomed the “Historical Day for England and India.”

“This is the greatest trade deal of England since we left the EU.

The benefits of the Indian industry have already been available, and more than 60% of the total Indian products have no tax exemption in the UK and the rest attracted low tariffs.

Image: In November 2024, at the G20 summit in Brazil, Sir Keir Starmer. PIC: Reuters

The average tariff on products imported from India to the UK is 4.2%, and the average tariff on UK products is 14.6%. In the case of Scotch whiskey, the car was 100%at 150%.

The picture is not clear about some sticky problems that lead to long -term negotiations. Details of service visas for more accessibility to Indian IT and health workers, business mobility, and even more accessibility to students and professionals in the UK market must still be detoxified.

However, this contract includes a “double donation agreement”, which means that Indian workers do not need to pay national insurance donations in both countries for the first three years for the first three years for Indian workers to the UK and India.

The national insurance exemption was welcomed by India as a “huge victory”, but the Conservative Party was disciplined as a prize because it was cheaper to hire Indians than anyone else in the UK.

Image: Container stacks can be seen inside the terminal in Kolata, India. PIC: Reuters

Harriet Baldwin Conservative Shadow Trade Minister told Commons: “The government literally pays taxes to British workers, but it is cut for Indian workers.”

A month ago, British employee national insurance increased to 15%, and the threshold for employers to pay from 9,100 pounds to 5,000 pounds, making it more expensive for employees.

X This content is provided by X using cookies and other technologies. To show this content, you need a cookie permission. Use the button below to modify your preference to activate X cookies or allow cookies only once. You can change your settings at any time through personal information protection options. Unfortunately, I couldn't check if I agreed to the X cookies. To see this content, you can use the following button to allow X cookies to this session. If the cookie is activated, the cookie is allowed once.

How about Scotch Whiskey?

In Scotch Whiskey, tariffs decreased from 150%to 75%, but did the British government agree to classify at least three -year maturity as 'Scotch'?

Indian whiskey manufacturers are reduced to 12-18 months, so the product cannot be generated due to losses due to evaporation known as 'angel share'.

Image: Scotch whiskey. PIC: ISTOCK

Visible problem

The origin rules, which included the dumping of the product, were another visible problem. India was firmly firmly that products in a third country could not be abandoned in the market by labeling them.

Over the years, the Indian government was very sensitive to what data was brought from the country. Puting servers in a country that many people must comply with has been greatly reduced to American technicians.

Arbitration was part of many talks. India proposed to first use all local judicial remedies for dispute resolution before starting international arbitration.

The UK wants the company's ability to go directly to the International Court. The Vodafone lawsuit was still regarded as an overrich case by the Indian government, and the company had to pay millions of dollars in retrospective taxes even if the Hong Kong court obtained an arbitration case.

Although the amount of automotive tariffs has been reduced from 100%to 10%, there is little clarity about how much India can allow the UK's high -tech manufacturing sector and the clean energy industry to grow.

Protected EV division in India

India protects the EV (electric vehicle) sector vigorously and encourages domestic industries through production links.

Image: New TATA Sierra EV and the new TATA HARRIER EV. PIC: Reuters

There is no mention of the 'carbon tax' that the UK wanted to impose because the UK could limit exports of metal products.

Labor -intensive sectors in India, such as textiles, shoes, jewels, and jewelry, will flatten the British competitors and stadiums, so the tariff will be lowered.

The quantum trade between India and the United Kingdom increased from $ 202.3 billion in 2022-23 to $ 213 billion in 2023-24.

Both countries will doubles this in the next 10 years.

The Free Trade Agreement between India and the United Kingdom began on January 13, 2022, and was initially proceeded. But they were trapped in the main problems of the two countries, covid and general elections.

India has signed a limited contract with Mauritius, the UAE and Australia, both of which are the most comprehensive.

It is actively negotiating with the United States, the largest trading partner. President Donald Trump imposed a 26%mutual tariff.

