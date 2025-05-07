



There is little evidence that nature protection is the blocking system of development, and the government has recognized it in its own impact assessment of controversial new plans and infrastructure bills.

The analysis of the WhiteHall officials does not provide data or research that supports the government's central claim.

The ministers said that new legislation will accelerate housing development and large -scale infrastructure projects by preventing developers from satisfying their duties to protect their habitats and species such as barn owls, otters, bats and new drugs.

Officials argue that this natural improvement can be in a different county and a fear of reducing access to nature.

The NRF in the third part of the bill was accused of killing nature without evidence of strengthening the economy by economists, ecologicalists and former government torture. They want to withdraw part 3 of the bill for further consultation.

The Environmental Protection Office has now issued legal opinions that new draft legislation will remove protection against nature and cause protected sites at risk.

The government has now been damaged by the government's impact assessment that nature is the blocking agent of the development promoted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Minister Rachel Reeves, and Housing Minister Angela Rayner.

Officials attempted to investigate the impact of environmental mandatory neutral neutrality on the delay of architecture, but the officials said: The data on how environmental obligations affects development is very limited.

As a result, it reaches a powerful estimation on the effects of the NRF to simplify the environmental compulsory discharge process and challenge very much.

They did not analyze other environmental obligations, including requirements to protect special scientific interests (SSSI), do not harm species that are threatened, such as bats or barn owls, and because of the overwhelming demand for the area, the duty of housing is not delayed to avoid the water neutral rules to avoid overwhelming demand in the area. Because.

Arbtech, CEO and founder of ecological consulting consulting, said: the government affects the evaluation of planning and infrastructure bills.

The government is very limited in data on how the environmental obligations affect the plan by entering their own honest entry, and are based on assumptions only in nutrient neutral.

Despite the lack of evidence, the entire species said that there is a risk of being sacrificed as a misconduct that nature blocks development. The government added that it did not provide evidence to support the claim.

According to the impact assessment, the natural and development solution provided by the government says that without the new law provided by this bill, it is already available within the system.

Public officials list the ability of Natural England, a natural British wildlife watcher who can create an environmental project on time, so that developers can avoid certain laws to protect wildlife and habitats in each individual project site.

Instead of speeding up housing construction, Oates is opening a way of ecological destruction while creating a new planning bottle phenomenon in natural England, Oates said.

Becky Pullinger, head of land use planning planning for Wildlife Trusts: After a few weeks of rejecting strong evidence that the current environmental protection does not delay development, the British government's impact assessment confirmed that the data to support nature is very limited.

Before the minister follows evidence and destroys nature under the name of false diagnosis, he must modify the plan and infrastructure bill. We can protect nature and build houses, but it is not the current bill.

Toby Perkins' EAC (EAC) Chairman said that the admission of shock evaluation did not meet the pledge of protecting 30%of the land by 2030 and did not meet the promise to provide more access to the community.

In a report released on Wednesday, the EAC said that the driving force for developers to pay to the NRF can cause speculative ministers to be devoted to the promise of biodiversity net profit.

