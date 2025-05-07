British-Indian trade transactions to reconstruct food exports





The UK and India have signed the most important landmark free trade agreements since the Breksite to deepen the economic relationship between the two countries.

In the UK food and agricultural sectors, the contract promises a new market opportunity but raises concerns.

The UKS Business and Trade Department (DBT) said that the contract has been reduced by 90% of the tariffs, and 85% have no tariffs in 10 years.

The central feature of this agreement is that the Indian tariffs on UK agricultural exports are significantly reduced.

For example, lamb exports, which have previously applied 33%of import tariffs, will not be able to increase their competitiveness in the Indian market.

LAMP processing members said Tony Goodger, head of the independent meat traders (AMS).

High -quality HALL LAMB for premium brands such as the Wales PGI Lamb and Scott PGI LAMB for the fast -growing middle class or the high -quality Halal Lambes for 200 million Muslim consumers with a great opportunity in this market.

We will be looking for DBT's explanation in the future. Both pork and pet feeds will explain whether the active export health certificate can see similar tariffs over time.

Whiskey and Jin tariffs have been cut

Whiskey and Jin Turning are reduced from 150%to 75%before the contract decreases to 40%by 10 years.

Mark Kent, CEO of Scotch Whisky Association, explained that the decrease in tariffs on Scotch Whisky Exports is the industry variation.

[This] He said he could increase scotch whiskey exports to India by 1 billion over the next five years, creating 1,200 jobs throughout the UK.

In addition, since more SME scotch whiskey producers have the opportunity to enter the market, we will choose much more brands for discerning consumers in India.

The British government also said that it includes provisions for customs procedures that are easier for this agreement and market access for British food exporters.

Such measures aim to increase the amount of British foods and various products that reach the Indian shelf by simplifying the export process.

British consumers are expected to enter the market with a wide range of inexpensive Indian food products such as frozen shrimp.

This income is expected to diversify choices and lower prices for specific foods.

Concerns about standards

However, the influx of cheap Indian food imports raises concerns among UK farmers and environmental groups.

Agricultural and Environmental organizations warn that some Indian agricultural practices, including the use of pesticide forbidden in the UK, can weaken domestic agricultural standards and cause health risks for consumers.

Nick Mole, a policy manager of PAN UK (PESTICIDE ACTION NETWONK), warned that Indian food exports often contain higher levels of pesticide residues, which can increase the exposure to harmful pesticides.

In addition, the likelihood of increasing competition with Indian agricultural products, which received subsidies, can be pressure on British farmers in sectors such as lamb and poultry, which are more expensive.

This epidemiology can challenge the profitability and sustainability of domestic agricultural operation.

Mole said that the farmers with Australia have already seen what can be potentially harmful trade transactions.

India and other trade transactions cannot damage the safety of British farmers and consumers.

The British government says the UKS point -based immigration system will not be affected by this transaction.

However, the improved British-Indian relationship can indirectly support the future labor mobility dialogue that can open the way for skilled Sikh farmers to work in British dairy farms, but trade transactions do not contain such provisions.

Economic meaning

The British government estimates that the British-Indian trade transaction will add $ 4.8 billion to the British economy by 2040 and increase quantum trade to 25.5 billion won.

The government also expects the agreement to increase wages to 2.2 billion annually in the long run.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer finished the contract to talk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Today we agreed to a breakthrough with India, one of the fastest growing economies in the world, saying it will grow the economy and provide it for British and business.

