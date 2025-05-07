



Washington senior US officials are expected to meet a high-level Chinese delegation this weekend in Switzerland during the first major talks between the two nations since President Donald Trump triggered a trade war with rigorous prices on imports.

The Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer will meet their counterparts in Geneva in the best known conversations between the two countries since then, the Trump administration announced on Tuesday. It occurs in the context of the largest problem on the American market concerning the impact of prices and the supply of consumer goods.

No country was harder by the Trumps trade war than China, the largest exporter in the world and the second largest economy. When Trump announced his liberation day prices on April 2, China retaliated with its own prices, a decision that Trump considered to be disrespectful. The prices on goods, one of the other, have been going up since then, with the American prices against China now at 145% and the prices in China in the United States at 125%.

American companies have already started to cancel the orders of China, to postpone expansion plans and to be silent following the tariff war.

After the announcement of plans for talks, Bessent said on Fox News the Ingraham Angle that, as the United States has embarked on negotiations with various business partners, China was the missing room.

The current situation, he said, is not durable especially on the Chinese side. He added that the current high rate levels were the equivalent of an embargo. We don't want to decouple. What we want is a fair trade.

Trump had previously said that the United States and China were taking negotiations on the drop in prices, which Beijing denied, saying Trump was first to lower his rigorous prices.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce confirmed Tuesday the meeting between its Deputy Prime Minister and Bessent in Switzerland.

The Chinese side has carefully evaluated the information on the American side and decided to agree to contact the American side after having fully considered global expectations, Chinese interests and calls from American companies and consumers, said a ministry spokesperson.

The spokesman said that China would not “sacrifice its world's principles or equity to request an agreement.

Most economists have said that the cost of prices would be transmitted to consumers in the highest price form for cars, grocery stores, housing and other goods. And higher prices are already becoming a burden for American consumers, who have been in the largest economic funk since the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, economists say that the risk of recession increases.

Wendy Cutler, former American trade manager and now vice-president of the Asia Society Policy Institute, said the next meeting is a welcome development.

As a first face -to -face meeting between senior American and Chinese officials since prevailing on the inauguration, it is an important opportunity to have initial discussions on the progress of certain prices, mapping a way to follow, as well as to raise concerns, said Cutler. We must not expect that Victorishis Quick is a process that will take time.

In Switzerland, Bessent and Greer also plan to meet the Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter, according to the readings of their respective offices.

Greer and Bessent had both spoken with their counterparts before the start of the trade war.

Greer told Fox News Channel last month, which he spoke with his Chinese counterpart for more than an hour before the start of the trade war. I thought it was constructive, he said, adding: it is not a plan only to surround China. It is a plan to repair the American economy, to have a larger share of manufacturing as GDP, so that real wages increase, to produce things instead of having an economy funded by the government.

And Bessent spoke in February with the Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng, to exchange opinions on the bilateral economic relationship, according to a press release from the Treasury.

The writer Associated Press Paul Wiseman in Washington contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7283363/china-us-trade-talks-tariff-war-trump-economy-liberation-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos