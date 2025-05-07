



In order to avoid the negative impact of climate change, the UK's high -risk research institute will fund the project of 568 million ($ 75 million) in the controversial area of ​​the global engineering manipulation that manipulates the global environment. The 21 projects include small outdoor experiments that can reflect more sunlight by thickening the Arctic harm and brightening the clouds. Hope hopes that successful technologies can contribute to the effort to prevent the earth from passing a dangerous climate tip point someday.

UKS bets $ 1 billion to create a technology that changes the world.

This project, which ARIA (Advanced Research and Invention Agency) supports as part of a five -year climate cooling program, is one of the most important global engineering experiments that the government funds.

Peter FruMhoff, a science advisor to the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Palmers, Massachusetts, said the study is likely to be beneficial but should be done carefully. He is strongly supported by solar global engineering and other climate intervention, he said.

The funding package is the latest product of ARIA, founded by the British government in 2023. With 800 million budgets, we support funds for high -risk compensation studies on technologies that can have a great impact on humanity, including artificial intelligence and neurology.

Divided research

Another area that Aria confirmed was geography, and Mark Symes, an electrochemist at the University of Glasgow, is leading the climate cooling program.

The experiments that ARIA support will investigate whether the earth can be artificially thick.

Symes does not find a way to replace more recognized approaches to climate change, such as reducing carbon emissions. Instead, geographic engineering can be useful for preventing the reduction of emissions before it can be effective before it can be effective. He said he could include the collapse of the North Atlantic, which was driven by the melting of the Greenland Ice's runaway, he said.

But even if climate change continues, this concept is controversial. Last year, researchers at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, canceled the project that introduced particles in the atmosphere to darken the sun after Sweden's cry.

A study that resembles a divided sun in Harvard Cancellation: What is the following?

ARIA, who is cautious about such concerns, is taking a cautious approach. PIERS FORSTER, a climate change scientist at the University of Leeds, said that he wants to maintain the study in the public area, and is chairman of the Arias climate cooling project. We want to be transparent to everyone.

The 21 projects were selected through the competitive application process, which received about 120 proposals.

These belong to the five research categories: study how to thicken the ice sheet. In order to offset the damage of coral reefs, the ocean clouds can be brighter. Understand how CIRUS clouds warm the climate; To reflect the sunlight, let's look at whether the ingredients can be released as a stratosphere. Theoretical study of whether the sunlight in space can cool part of the earth's surface.

Solar

The five projects include the most controversial areas of geo engineering outdoor experiments that interact with the environment. Frumhoff says it's essential to build trust in carrying out such research. He will oppose the outdoor experiments that raise funds in countries that actively and seriously reduce their emissions.

Cloudy tests are sprayed with seawater particles on the Great Barrier Leaf to reflect the clouds on them more white.

One of the first outdoor photovoltaic engineering experiments to receive government funds is to use a balloon to carry materials such as limestone and baekwoon dust to about 1550 kilometers with a stratosphere to see how it reacts to the condition. Aria said that the particles would not be released to the stratosphere.

Shaun Fitzgerald at Cambridge's Climate Repair Center leads one of the ICE projects. His team will perform a small experiment in Svalbard and the Norwegian Arctic Islands in Canada, pumping water under the ice sheet, sprinkling at the top and covering up to 1 square kilometers in the area to thicken the earth.

Fitzgerald said that WEVE was actually able to grow more sea ice in the Arctic winter. He said last year the Fitzgeralds team showed about 0.5 meters of ice growth before receiving ARIA funds.

Julienne Stroeve, a researcher at the University College London, is not sure how effective this method is to prevent a wide range of maritime losses. She believes that this can be realized on the real scale you need. She points out that the impact on the local ecosystem is also unclear. Aria said that it will only expand if the Fitzgeralds experiment is considered ecological and healthy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-025-01389-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos