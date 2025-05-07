Raleigh's municipal council approves the transformation of a part of US-1 into a road to Toll :: Wral.com





During a meeting on Tuesday of the Raleigh municipal council, the members approved a plan to make part of the American road 1 a toll road.

The members of the Council voted 7-1 to approve the loading drivers a toll to drive on Capital Boulevard between the Interstate 540 to North Raleigh and Purnell Road in Wake Forest. The tolls would then allow the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to transform the four -lane road into a six -lane highway, with exchanges instead of traffic lights.

NCDOT estimates between 32,000 and 65,000 vehicles travel daily the boulevard capital section, and it could increase up to 75,000 vehicles traveling daily by 2040.

Four options were presented to the members of the Council on the basis of an investigation requested by the North Carolina Turnpike Authority:

Option 1: Tolling the whole section of 10 miles as an autonomous toll road, which would increase around $ 800 million. Option 2: Tolling all 10 miles, but adding it to the NC Turnpike system, allowing the state to borrow more money and generates approximately $ 1.4 billion. The existing four -track road would remain free and increases around $ 100 million. Option 4: Build and pepper an expressway in each direction and add them to the NC Turnpike system. With additional borrowing power, the tracks would collect about $ 600 million.

The members of the municipal council supported option 2, which would allow the construction to start in 2027 and end in 2033. The North Carolina law prohibits the conversion of free highways into toll roads, so that the project would need a “legislative action of the State” to exempt the motorway project similar to the triangle motorway.

In April, the Organization for Metropolitan Planning of Capital AREA (Campo) told Wral News that the plan of converting us to the highway had been in discussion for decades, but the project has been delayed several times over time and the costs continued to increase. Campo then teamed up with NC Turnpike Authority to investigate the possibility of funding the project by transforming it into a toll.

“I think everyone probably agrees, if we can have something that is not penetrated, we take it,” said Chris Lukasina, Executive Director of Campo. “The real problem came in the fifth delay. We want to wait two more years for what is probably another delay for the project?”

While the members of the Council massively approved the proposal, it was not without reluctance. Megan Patton, whose district is at the boulevard capital limit north of the i-540, voted against it, adding that its voters were mainly opposed to the highway itself.

“When I brought this to the community, each resident I spoke to understands that no toll does not mean construction,” she said. “For them, it seems to resonate as the best option than any toll scenario.”

Jonathan Lambert-Melton, as a great member of the council, also said that he also heard residents of his district on the road.

While Patton understood that the municipal council supported the highway and tolls, it asked that the tolls be cheaper at night or the hours off peak and that the road will be designed to manage the fast bus transit in the future. Lambert-Melton added that he thought that the project would move forward with the tolls anyway, and what was most was the option that the advice would choose.

Campo said that adding tolls to the project would allow the region to finance the construction of the highway in advance and pay costs with future toll incentives. The law of North Carolina states that once a toll installation has paid for construction costs through toll income, toll infrastructure will be deleted

Wral News spoke with several residents who drive the section of 10 miles per day, most of which said they would have preferred an option that would include a single toll path.

“One way would be so better, and I think people could use it,” said a pilot.

The approval of the members of the council will now be sent to the Campo board of directors, which is made up of representatives of cities and counties in the county of Wake and surrounding, for a final decision. Residents can get online until May 14 on Publicinput.com/us_1_tollingoptions.

