Four things you need to know about British-Indian trade transactions





Michael Race & Jennifer Moneyhans

Business Reporter, BBC News

The UK and India agreed to trade trade in order to buy and sell products and services together.

Hope hopes that the contract will benefit the economy of the two countries.

The British government said it was the “biggest and most important” trade agreement signed by the UK since the contract left the European Union in 2020.

The following is a quick guide to the agreement and what it can mean to you.

What did you agree?

The UK has lowered taxes on products imported from India, including the following:

Clothing and shoe food products including frozen shrimp alcohol and jewelry

India has reduced taxes on products imported from the UK, including the following:

COSMETICSSCOTCH whiskey, gin and refreshing drink shower-Cas food including lamb, salmon, chocolate and biscuits media

The contract will also allow British companies to compete for more service contracts in India.

How does it affect the people of England and India?

Do not expect trade transactions for up to one year, so you will not know immediate changes.

But as time goes by, the British government says that lowering tariffs such as clothing, jewelry and frozen shrimp can lead to cheaper prices and more choices.

This transaction can also be a great victory in the UK business that manufactures tariff -cut products, such as automakers and whiskey distillers.

For example, the tariffs on whiskey and jeans imported from the UK to India are reduced by half from 150%to 75%before the contract decreases to 40%by 10 years. Car tariffs will drop by more than 10% from 100%.

This will provide a boost to these two industries, which appear to be strong due to US tariffs, which will pay less import costs for Indian companies that want to import the product.

If a company exports more products to India and gains higher profits, this can spend more on hiring employees, investing, and paying more taxes.

In India, consumers have made much more choices among the products included in the transaction. Clothing manufacturing business and jewelry awards can also approach the British market to increase margins.

How important is this in the UK and India?

This transaction took a long time as the off negotiations have been carried out for about three years.

But US President Donald Trump stimulated other world leaders to consider free trade transactions with the introduction of tariffs on products entering the United States.

Indian transactions with England are the third largest since the contract with Australia and Japan. In the context, the United Kingdom, in principle, signed a trade and contract with the EU and one country in about 70 countries.

The EU is the largest trade partner in England and India. Therefore, the free trade agreement between India and the EU will be more important than the contract with the UK. Both India and the EU aimed to finish it by the end of 2025.

Last year, the trade between England and India had a total of 42 billion people. The British government said that this transaction will increase its transactions of 255.55 million annually by 2040.

Over time, the British economy will increase by 4.8 billion. This is a small percentage of the UK economy last year, with 285.1 billion worth of value.

But India is also expected to be the third largest economy in the world in a few years. It is also a potential customer of 14.5 billion people, about 20 times the British population.

The UK is also a priority trading partner in India and has an ambitious goal to grow exports to $ 1 ($ 75 billion) by 2030.

What does this mean to the visa?

One of the reasons why British Free Trade Trading took too long is because Indian experts and students have made a big demand for visas so that they can work and study abroad.

The British government says the contract does not include changes in immigration policies, including Indian students studying in the UK.

However, it includes three years of exemptions for social security paid by Indian employees working in the UK as a short -term visa.

The contract, known as a double donation agreement designed to prevent social security donations from one or more countries, was one of the factors promoted by India during negotiations.

British Secretary of State Jonathan Reynolds, the UK, said the contract would allow people with specific skills to work temporarily.

“It opens a small number of visas in the existing path for chefs, musicians, and yoga teachers.

