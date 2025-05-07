The United Kingdom and India have concluded a trade agreement without us





President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Macomb Community College on April 29, 2025, in Warren, Michigan, United States

Scott Olson | Getty Images News | Getty images

After US President Donald Trump has broken or at least fractured world trade relations and supply chains, there are promising reconstruction signs in recent days. Indeed, the American secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said on Monday that the country was “very close to certain offers”.

On Tuesday, the newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met Trump in the White House, potentially resetting a bilateral relationship that has been tense since January. And Chinese Deputy Prime Minister, He Lifeng, is expected to meet in Switzerland this week for commercial negotiations.

But enter the hurricane that is Trump, again. “We do not have to sign agreements, they must sign agreements with us. They want an element of our market. We do not want an element of their market,” said Trump when meeting Carney, contradicting the complaint of White House officials for weeks that such transactions are the absolute priority of the administration. The markets fell after his comments.

Ironically, the growing protectionism of the United States can help other countries forging narrower economic ties with each other. The United Kingdom and India have agreed from a bilateral trade agreement that will remove prices on most articles in a decade. Meanwhile, Anase and China should meet on May 19 to negotiate improvements to a free trade agreement, according to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday.

It can be new bridges built after Trump's prices. But these connections could bypass the United States which, according to Trump, do not need transactions anyway.

What you need to know today

Managers of the United States and China to meet. The secretary of the Treasury, the commercial representative of Bessentand, Jamieson Greer, will meet their car shopping races in the Increzerland this week to discuss economic and commercial issues, their offices announced on Tuesday. Later in the day, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Deputy Prime Minister He Lifeng, the highest responsible for Beijing for China-US Economic and Trade Matters, will meet Bessent in Switzerland, reported NBC News.

The United Kingdom and India conclude a trade agreement The United Kingdom and India concluded a bilateral trade agreement on Tuesday, under which a majority of goods negotiated between India and the United Kingdom will become “fully without a price in a decade”, according to the British government. India will begin to reduce the prices on key exports of the United Kingdom such as whiskey and cars, while the United Kingdom will remove all prices on 99.1% of imports once the agreement is in force, said the Indian government.

The markets are the responsibility of Trump's comments. The actions fell on Tuesday after Trump made belligerent comments on commercial transactions. The S&P 500 decreased by 0.77%, the industrial average of Dow Jones lost 0.95%and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 0.87%. The European Stoxx 600 regional index fell 0.18%, ending its 10 -day victories sequence. Deliveroo's shares increased by 1.9% after the British food delivery company said it had accepted an offer to take over from the American Doordash rival which values ​​the company to 2.9 billion ($ 3.9 billion).

AMD beats profits, warns microphone controls advanced by Tuesday for the guarantees for its first financial quarter which exceeded expectations and gave solid advice for the current quarter. Forecasts include $ 800 billion in costs due to American export limits on artificial intelligence chips. On a related note, the CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, said on Tuesday that the artificial intelligence market in China will likely reach around 50 billion dollars over the next two to three years, and that the missing would be a “enormous loss”.

India says that it made strikes on the Pakistanindia early Wednesday Wednesday Wednesday, its armed forces had carried out strikes against Pakistan and what it calls Jammu-et-Cachemire occupied by Pakistan, targeting “terrorist infrastructures”. The operation follows an militant attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Cashmere, in which 26 people were killed last month and targeted nine sites, according to the press release.

[PRO] We “not a good place to hide”: jpmorganu.s. The exceptionalism in which the American economy and the financial market have surpassed those of other countries, because the pandemic could be one thing in the past. This time, the United States “is not a good place to hide” if global economic growth slows down, the Jpmorgan Mislav Matejkain's strategist wrote on Tuesday.

And finally …

An empty containers of Cosco Shipping sails to a container terminal in Qingdao in Shandong province in eastern China on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

China characteristic | Future publishing | Getty images

Trump's trade rates widen at `almost all American exports '' show data from the supply chain

This started as a rapid drop in American imports as the editorial orders for Shipperscut from the manufacture of partners over the world has now expanded to a collapse of export to the national level, the American agricultural sector and the best agricultural products, including boys, corn and beef taking the hardest blow.

The latest commercial data show that a slide in American exports to the world, and China in particular, which started in January now extends to most American ports. Port of Portland, Oregon, is at the top of the list with a decrease of 51% of exports, while the port of Tacoma, Washington, a large agricultural export port, experienced a decrease of 28%.

The data comes from Trade Traker Vizion, who analyzed the reservations of American export container for the period of five weeks before the start of the President of the President of Trump President and the five weeks after the entry into force of the prices.

