



The Indian government said that the exemption was “huge victory,” and “an unprecedented achievement that allowed Indian service providers to be much more competitive in the UK.”

The UK has 16 consensus and double taxation to prevent external dual work, which includes more than 50 countries, including the US, the EU and Korea, and workers still pay NHS immigration payments.

Jonathan Reynolds, Secretary of State Jonathan Reynolds, said the contract was limited and applied only to the transmission of companies between the UK and India.

“This is already with many countries,” he said.

“This is very specific about who you are applying for, and you will not be eligible to benefit from the National Insurance System, for example, if people in the UK will still pay income taxes, for example, the health premium fee.”

Reynolds added that as part of trade transactions, the cost of a double donation agreement is “pure positive” to the British Treasury.

This exemption will also be applied to British employees who work more and more at home in India for large companies.

But conservative leader Kemi Badenoch argued that she refused a similar conflict when she was a business assistant.

“I made this contract as a minister, and I refused to sign because the double tax contract was unfair,” she said.

“It basically encourages workers in India, but they don't provide the same benefits to British citizens.”

Forcing the fact that the United Kingdom has a similar contract with other countries, Badenoch stressed that the British people work in that country had the equal number of British people, but the contract would create “very unilateral” and “a net cost for the Treasury.”

